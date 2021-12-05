Sitting in my tree stand before daylight on the first day of Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season Saturday, Nov. 26, I had a revelation.

I don’t miss “Hunting Monday.”

In fact, I really like the new opening weekend.

I got to hunt the first two days of the firearms season without having to use any vacation time. That was nice.

I state this publicly now because I publicly wrote about my disappointment in 2019 when the Board of Pennsylvania Game Commissioners voted to end the decades-old tradition of starting deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving, and moved it instead to the Saturday in between.

This year was the third year with a Saturday opener, and the second where we were also allowed to hunt deer the day after the opener – Sunday.

The Sunday deer opportunity was afforded to hunters beginning last year under a new state law that allows hunting some popular species in Pennsylvania on three Sundays per year.

Aside from those three Sundays, when bears, deer and small game could be hunted, the only Sunday hunting allowed in Pennsylvania is for foxes, crows and coyotes.

I would characterize myself as a traditional guy. That is, I like traditions.

If something happens on the same day every year for a number of years, I consider that a tradition and I’m a fan.

Prior to 2019, I had taken off from work every Monday after Thanksgiving for 30 years straight, just to hunt Pennsylvania’s firearms opener. Never missed one.

That was a special day, and I was sad to see it come to an end in 2019.

I heard the same from a lot of hunters. Most hunters I heard from, in fact, opposed the change.

But the game commissioners said they were hoping to make the deer opener available to a wider audience with a Saturday start.

Times are different now than 30, 40, 50 years ago. Monday was inconvenient to a lot of people, they said.

I’ll say the 2019 opener felt different, hunting on a Saturday. But the world didn’t end.

Last year was a crazy year in general due to the pandemic. But the deer opener was nice since we got to hunt Saturday and Sunday.

As I sat in my stand last Saturday waiting for sunrise, it occurred to me that I didn’t really know what day of the week it was.

All that mattered was I was in the woods on the gun season opener, and I knew I had two days to hunt without having to take time off from work.

2021 OPENER

Opening day was slow for me.

I saw a few does in the morning in the Chester County woods near my house.

I have a couple of antlerless tags for Wildlife Management Unit 5C, but I wasn’t looking to fill one on the gun opener. I was holding out for antlers.

The shooting within reach of my ears was almost nonexistent.

The neighbors opened up with a volley of six or seven shots early, and then all was silent.

I might have heard another three or four distant shots in the morning, and then I heard none in the evening.

On Sunday, I never heard a shot all day, and I was only able to locate two hunters during a midday drive through the area.

My Sunday evening hunt produced the most sightings. I saw several deer, including a couple of nice bucks that stayed well out of range of my compound bow.

(The property I was hunting only allows bowhunting.)

Even though I never fired a shot, the opening weekend hunt was immensely enjoyable. And it cost me zero vacation days.

NOT A CAMP HUNTER

As I profess my preference for this opening weekend hunting schedule, I need to qualify my position.

I mainly hunt alone, from my house.

I’m not part of a camp in the mountains, where the tradition of deer camp involves more than hunting deer.

I understand the loss expressed by hunters who have told me they looked forward to the camaraderie on the weekend before the Monday opener as much as hunting on the opener.

There was a ritual involved with arriving at camp late Friday or early Saturday, preparing the camp Saturday and Sunday, scouting, sighting in guns, catching up with friends they hadn’t seen since the previous year’s deer opener.

I would imagine that experience is different now that those weekend days are spent hunting, rather than socializing.

Back when the opening-day switch was made in 2019, I asked hunters here to tell me their feelings about the change.

Now, three years into the Saturday opener, I’d like to do the same.

What do you think of it now?

Has camp life changed? If so, how?

Have any of you found out you like the new schedule?

Send me any and all views of Pennsylvania's weekend opener by email to PREILLY@LNPNEWS.COM.