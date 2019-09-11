Council meeting, Sept. 9.
What happened: Council identified two separate locations for electric vehicle charging stations in the borough.
Where: One charging station will be in the borough’s new public parking lot at the former Fulton Bank property, 335 Main St. The other charging station will be in the municipal building parking lot at 500 Main Street.
Funding: The state Department of Environmental Protection is offering a rebate that requires charging stations to be on government-owned property.
Other business: Borough Manager Mike Hession reported on a proposal to install LED lights at the skateboard park in Denver Memorial Park so it can remain open until 8 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday nights from October through March.