Did you know that Davy Crockett passed through Lancaster and Columbia nearly 200 years ago? Probably not. You read The Scribbler column to discover obscure information like that.

Tim Smedick, of Lancaster, has read two books related to the Alamo and the Texas Revolution of 1836. Both books contain Lancaster County associations — one of them including the visit by one of America’s premier folk heroes.

“Joe, the Slave Who Became an Alamo Legend,” a recent book by Ron Jackson Jr. and Lee White, tells the story of Joe, a slave and companion to William Barret Travis, commander of Texan forces at the Alamo.

The book discusses Crockett, the former Tennessee congressman who died with Travis and Joe and other defenders when the Mexican army overran the Alamo in 1836. The authors’ point is that Crockett was, as Smedick puts it, “quite the folksy orator.”

“Once Crockett shared his trademark humor with a crowd in Columbia, Pennsylvania,” the authors write. “ ‘God bless you,’ Crockett said with a slight pause, ‘for I can’t.’ The one-liner was classic Crockett.”

What precisely Crockett meant by that is not clear, but it sounds as if it should be funny. Jackson and White quote contemporaries who said Crockett had “a rhetoric of his own” and was “an original” in the way he expressed himself.

The Scribbler turned to the authors’ newspaper sources to discover that Crockett visited both Columbia and Lancaster on his return to Washington, D.C., on July 6, 1834 — less than two years before he was killed in Texas. The main interest of accounts at the time was not about what Crockett said in Columbia but what he said in Lancaster.

A “Jackson pole” — an “Old Hickory” post erected to promote Andrew Jackson’s successful bid for the presidency in 1828 — remained standing at Queen and Chestnut streets in Lancaster.

Crockett, who was once a buddy of Jackson but had soured on him after Jackson helped oust him from the House of Representatives, said he would have torn down the rotting pole if he had had more time to spend in town.

Yes, politics always has been ugly.

Smedick’s second reference comes from “The Alamo and Beyond — A Collector’s Journey” by Phil Collins. Collins, the aging pop music star, collects Alamo memorabilia. He recently donated it to the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, caretakers of the Alamo and museum complex in San Antonio.

Collins notes that Crockett and other Tennesseans favored “Kentucky rifles,” which actually were made in Pennsylvania. Collins says one of his rifles was owned by Crockett before his ill-fated trip to Texas. The other was, in Collins’ words, “believed to have once belonged to Alamo defender John Jones.”

Collins says this .38-caliber rifle’s engraving proves it was manufactured by Henry Leman in Lancaster and may have been used by Jones in the Alamo fight. Collins claims Jones traveled to Lancaster to purchase the weapon. His name, “J. Jones,” is engraved on the gun.

“Telling is the 16-inch crack on the rifle,” Smedick explains. “That was consistent with other rifles found after the battle that had been used as clubs against the Mexican army.”

Henry Eicholtz Leman (1812-1887) manufactured thousands of rifles, according to Stacy Wood’s and James Whisker’s “Arms Makers of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.”

The only Pennsylvania rifle on display in the Alamo Museum that definitely was made in Lancaster is a reconstructed “Dickert rifle” made by Jacob Dickert (1740-1822).

Other rifles made in Pennsylvania probably were used to shoot and club Mexicans defending their country from revolutionaries now known as Texans. Collins’ specimen may become the second authenticated rifle from Lancaster in the Alamo collection.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes "The Scribbler'' column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.