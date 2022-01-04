When: Lancaster City Council meeting, inauguration ceremonies and organizational meeting, held at The Ware Center and streamed via YouTube, Jan. 3.

What happened: Magisterial District Judge Jodie Richardson swore in Mayor Danene Sorace for her second term serving as the 43rd mayor of Lancaster city. Treasurer-elect Vincent Derek Smith and City Council members Faith Craig, Janet Diaz, Ismail Smith-Wade-El, and newcomer Lochard Calixte were sworn in as well. Controller-elect James Reichenbach was not present and will be sworn in at a later meeting.

Background: Sorace won the mayoral contests with 73% of the votes in the November election, beating independent candidate Willie Shell.

Quotable: “I hope that you see many, many more women in elected leadership roles in your lifetimes. It’s been a privilege to serve, and it’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Sorace, the second woman to serve as Lancaster’s mayor.

State of the city address: The mayor brought up four key priorities: Strong neighborhoods, safe places, sustainable economy and sound government, including fighting for fair state policies for cities. When talking about strong neighborhoods, Sorace highlighted Milburn Park near South Lime Street and Juniata Street as a success story. The park was recently redesigned, and the local community — kids included — played a key role in the project.

Council leadership: Smith-Wade-El will continue as council president, after a unanimous vote by City Council. Retiring member Pete Soto did not run for reelection, and Calixte is taking his spot. “Thank you to all the voters of this wonderful city for giving me, an immigrant, the chance to represent some of the diversity in our city,” Calixte said after being sworn in.

Legislative action: Following the inaugural ceremonies, an organizational meeting was held where the new council approved the appointment of Barry N. Handwerger as solicitor, Patrick Hopkins as administrative service director, Christopher Delfs as community planning and economics development director, and Stephen Campbell as public works director. They all continue in their previous roles.

What’s next: City Council was scheduled to have its first committee meeting of the year Jan. 4.

