Supervisors meeting, Aug. 8.
What happened: Board Chairman Stephen L. Mohr Sr. said plans to build a Dollar General store on the site of a former gas station and convenience store in Bainbridge are not going forward because the Zoning Hearing Board would not grant the variances sought to build the store.
Variances sought: At the July meeting of township supervisors, developers described the variances sought — a reduction in the number of parking spaces from the 51 normally required to 31, noting that stores in the chain usually have only five or six customer vehicles parked at a time. Also, the store was planned to be 9,100 square feet and a variance was required for more than 3,600 square feet.
Perdue Agribusiness: Supervisors voted 4-1 to release all but $500,000 of the $5.36 million in bond money put up by Perdue Agribusiness for its soybean-processing plant. Supervisor Gina Mariani was the only one to vote against the motion; she said she was concerned the $500,000 might not be enough to pay for the remaining items that the township engineer said had to be completed. Solicitor Matthew J. Creme Jr. noted that the company had met all its obligations in the past and even if it were to renege on its obligations now, the township would have the power to put a lien on the property.
Quotable: “On a project of this size, to have come remaining items is not unusual,” Creme said.
Emergency management: Wayne Southard, emergency management coordinator, said although there would be no more drills for an emergency at Three Mile Island because the nuclear plant is closing, there is still a need to be prepared for other emergencies. He said he is working on a new risk management plan.
Police agreement: Supervisors agreed to advertise a proposed ordinance that would allow the township to enter into a new agreement with East Donegal Township and Marietta Borough for continuation of the regional police force serving the three municipalities.
Video gambling: Supervisors voted to opt out of allowing video gambling at truck stops. Although there are no truck stops in the township now, supervisors decided to pass a resolution opting out of video gambling as a precaution.