When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 10.

What happened: Conoy Township supervisors will have reinforced concrete survey monuments placed to mark the right of way of a small, unnamed alley that runs behind the township’s municipal building in Falmouth. The move, which was approved during the supervisors’ December meeting, is intended to end disputes between neighbors who use the narrow alleyway to access their homes and a small business.

Background: The concrete markers are being installed off the recommendation of engineer Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering Associates, whose firm surveyed the alley at the request of the supervisors after complaints about vehicles parked along the alley making it too narrow for larger vehicles to get through. Lynn told the supervisors his firm’s surveyors were able to locate some buried pins that were thought to be missing but that others had been removed. Someone would need to smash the new reinforced concrete markers to remove them.

Why it matters: Some garages along the alley, built prior to any zoning or setback requirements, were constructed right up to the edge of the alley. Other property owners, over time, have gradually expanded their yards by storing materials at the edge of the right of way, and in some cases even into the right of way. The problem is made worse when people park their vehicles along the alley, said Stephen Mohr, supervisors chair. A business that can be accessed only via the alley said the encroachment on the alley’s 14-foot right of way has forced delivery trucks to sit and wait while they call around trying to get people to move their cars.

Quotable: “We’re trying to alleviate the problem. Everybody has to respect their neighbors having access to their garages and property, too” Mohr said. “After that the Northwest Regional Police can enforce things and leave the township out of it.”

What is next: Lynn said his firm has some of the concrete markers, which will cost around $75 each, in stock. Plans call for installing them before the end of the year.

— Chris A. Courogen

for LNP | LancasterOnline