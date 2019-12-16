Supervisors meeting, Dec. 12.
What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve an agreement with East Donegal Township and Marietta Borough for continuation of the Susquehanna Regional Police Department.
Why it’s important: Conoy Township has been served by the regional police force since the original intergovernmental cooperation agreement was made in 1996. It was most recently amended in 2008 but was expiring and needed to be renewed with some changes. Conoy’s approval was the only one remaining of the three municipalities.
Cellphone tower: Supervisors decided not to accept an offer from American Cell Tower to buy property where it is leasing space for a cellphone tower. The company proposed buying the property for $108,900; it is currently paying $907.50 a month under a 99-year lease.
Quotable: “There’s no indication that the cell towers are going to go out of business,” supervisors Chairman Stephen L. Mohr said, arguing that it is wiser to keep the property and continue to collect rental payments.
Bridges: Supervisors expressed frustration with state agencies about bridges in the township. Replacement of the state-owned Risser Road bridge is delayed indefinitely because of a review by the state Department of Environmental Protection, Mohr said. Also, when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation replaces the bridge carrying state Route 441 over the Conoy Creek, Mohr said, there is expected to be a two-year truck detour onto Colebrook Road.