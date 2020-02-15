School board meeting, Feb. 10.
What happened: Athletic director Dina Henry shared the “state of athletics” and the proposed 2020-21 athletic budget of $216,238. This is an increase of 11.9% over last year's budget. Game official payments, supplies, equipment and uniforms led the need for an increase.
Why it’s important: Henry says, when compared to other years, the number of student-athletes is increasing. CV has 78 teams with a total of 877 high school and middle school students participating. There is also interest from the community to start seventh grade boys and girls basketball and soccer teams.
Discussion: School board member Idette Groff reminded board members that the increase in the proposed athletic budget — paid from the athletic fund — would impact the district’s general fund. Monies set aside in the general fund budget for athletics currently stands at approximately $874,000. As Henry moves forward with her vision for students and the athletic department, board member Julia Reed asked her if CV youth program leaders would be involved. Henry assured Reed they would be. “We need lots of opportunities for our kids,” added board member John Smucker. Other members agreed.
Quotable: “Mrs. Henry gave an accurate snapshot of the importance of interscholastic athletics in the lives of many of our student-athletes. Highlighting the benefits to the whole child, the development of soft skills and the achievement of outstanding GPAs, Mrs. Henry leads CV in maximizing opportunities for students, from basketball to bowling, from swimming to soccer, and lacrosse to riflery — just to name a few. Working closely with (CVHS Principal) Mike Thornton, Mrs. Henry is providing a vision for CV student-athletes, coaches and support personnel to achieve ‘Victory with Honor.’ ” Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said.
Background: Henry came to CV from Linden Hall in 2018-19. She has 19 years of collegiate experience coaching women’s basketball, including four years as an athletic department administrator.