When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting Nov. 15 at Brownstown Elementary, with board members Dana Mead, Kesha Morant Williams and Lisa Whitacre absent and Diane Martin in attendance virtually.

What happened: The leader of the teachers union registered concerns about the support staff and substitute teacher shortage. “Ever since we outsourced to School Operations Services of Lancaster, we’ve had trouble filling positions and retaining good employees,” said Tara Flick, Conestoga Valley Education Association president and high school biology teacher.

Background: The district outsourced support staff positions in 2015. Flick went on to say that special education students have been impacted most by the shortage.

Quotable: “We made big changes to our special education program by bringing some special education students back to CV from alternative placements. We think this is a positive move for our students, however, we are not fully staffed for this change,” Flick said. “We are asking you to look closely at this situation.”

District response: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said by phone Nov. 16 that the administration will continue to work with CVEA. He said, “There are shortages across the county, whether districts outsource or hire their own.” He said CV prioritizes its coverages, so the most vulnerable populations receive the most support.

Mask extension request: Flick thanked the board for continuing the mask mandate. She requested that the district extend the mandate at least two weeks into January to give children ages 5-11 time to get vaccinated. This also would provide protection following holiday get-togethers, she said.

Public comment: Resident Malerie Ainge complained about a roof leak at Brownstown and expressed concern that students are losing instructional time at Brownstown while their classmates leave class for a program called Bible Adventures. Zuilkoski said he will investigate the leak. He added that CV has not yet closed the construction contract at Brownstown. Regarding Bible Adventures, the state mandates release time for religious programming. However, Brownstown Principal Andy Graybill will continue to work with teachers to provide acceleration or remediation for other students during that time, Zuilkoski said.

Nominating team report: Martin presented the 2022 slate of board officers. Idette Groff was nominated for president and Michael Talley was nominated for vice president.

What’s next: The board will vote on the slate at the Dec. 6 meeting. Three new elected board members, Dianna Wiley Capka, Kathy Trowbridge and Philip Hurst will take office at that time.

