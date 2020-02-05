Special board meeting, Feb. 3.
What happened: Seven community members vied for two vacant school board seats. Following individual interviews, which included the same set of questions for each applicant, the board voted 5-0 to offer appointments to Diane Martin and Kesha Morant Williams. Board members John Smucker and Michael Talley were not present for the interviews or vote.
Background: The CV board announced the two vacancies at its Jan. 13 work session. Once a board vacancy is announced, according to the Pennsylvania School Code, the board has 30 calendar days to make an appointment. The two vacancies were created when Cynthia Schulz and Denise Zabala, who were elected in November, did not attend the board’s December reorganization meeting for the swearing-in process. The board received no formal notification as to why Schulz and Zabala did not attend.
Diane Martin: Martin serves as a faculty member at Elizabethtown College in the Department of Occupational Therapy. She earned her doctorate from Rocky Mount University of Health Professions. Already active in the CV school community, Martin finds many aspects of the district interesting. She views her role as a new board member to be that of “advocating for the support of students.”
Kesha Morant Williams: Williams serves as an associate professor of communication arts and sciences at Penn State University, Berks Campus. Her doctorate was earned from Howard University in health communication and culture. A published author and active community member from an early age, Williams, as a new school board member, plans to focus on “advocacy — no matter who we are talking to … create a space for any voice.”
What’s next: Martin and Williams will be sworn in and take their appointed seats at the boards Feb. 10 work session. They will serve until 2021, when they will need to go through the election process for a four-year term, if interested.