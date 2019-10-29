School board meeting, Oct. 21.
What happened: Board members discussed a proposal presented by high school Principal Michael Thornton to change the class ranking formula the district currently uses.
How it works: The class ranking system assigns a number of credits to each course that a student takes, adds honors points and then multiplies it by the GPA. The new system would, according to the proposal document, change the formula “to a purely weighted system and eliminate the total credits multiplier of our current formula.”
Why it matters: The proposal states there is no downside for students, who “will still be rewarded for achievement in more challenging courses but will no longer be restricted in the number of courses they wish to take.” Courses to be factored include the high school curriculum and those available through dual enrollment agreements with colleges and universities.
Evaluating change: Thornton said some schools in Lancaster and Lebanon counties still use a class ranking system, while others have entirely eliminated this kind of evaluation.
Quotable: “I am a very strong supporter of celebrating every student who did all that they could do,” said board member Idette Groff.
Next steps: With board members receptive to looking at the current system and evaluating it for change, Thornton suggested changes could go into effect for the freshman class of 2023.
Programs: In other board presentations, Dan Danecker, subject area supervisor of the district’s sci-tech program, revealed how a $100,000 grant from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is funding a set of augmented reality GIS systems useful in ecology and other research disciplines. Danecker said the district put out a call for collaborators, and Columbia Borough and Ephrata school districts — the early responders — have been brought on board to partner in using the technology.