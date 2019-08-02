Graduates and awards logo_3
Area students were among those who graduated on May 18, 2019, from York College of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.

Columbia — Michele Gutshall, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in human services; Zachary Keller, Bachelor of Science in accounting.

Denver — Keziah Summers, Master of Science in nursing.

Elizabethtown — Joel Hess, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in finance; William Horn, Bachelor of Science in sport management; Paige Huntington, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Ephrata — Brandon Adams, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Lukas Olson, Bachelor of Science in finance.

Honey Brook — Emilee Patel, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Lancaster — Casey Ammon, Master of Science in nursing; Kasey Bireley, Bachelor of Arts in history and political science; Rina Mahoney, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in medical lab science; Daniel Saikia, Bachelor of Science in engineering management; Grace Schnabel, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Julia Strothers, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Landisville — Adam Halbleib, Master of business administration.

Leola — Wesley Bunton, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Lititz — Shane Galway, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Manheim — Gwendolyn Christian, post-baccalaureate certificate in early elementary education; Caroline King, Bachelor of Science in accounting.

Marietta — Matthew Loser, Bachelor of Science in engineering management.

Millersville — Grant Oberholtzer, Bachelor of Science in supply chain operations management.

Mohnton — Cory Urkuski, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Mount Joy — Mason Drohan, associate of science in general studies; J. Eisenhauer, Master of Science in nursing; Jason Lefever, Bachelor of Science in computer science.

Mountville — Jordan Hagel, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in sport management.

Nottingham — Charles Supplee-McNichol, Bachelor of Science in business administration - human resource management.

Quarryville — Megan Dearolf, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.

Stevens — Kelly Trynosky, Doctor of nursing practice.

Willow Street — Wyatt Barnett, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Chase Bleacher, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.

