Area students were among those who graduated on May 18, 2019, from York College of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.
Columbia — Michele Gutshall, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in human services; Zachary Keller, Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Denver — Keziah Summers, Master of Science in nursing.
Elizabethtown — Joel Hess, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in finance; William Horn, Bachelor of Science in sport management; Paige Huntington, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Ephrata — Brandon Adams, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Lukas Olson, Bachelor of Science in finance.
Honey Brook — Emilee Patel, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Lancaster — Casey Ammon, Master of Science in nursing; Kasey Bireley, Bachelor of Arts in history and political science; Rina Mahoney, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in medical lab science; Daniel Saikia, Bachelor of Science in engineering management; Grace Schnabel, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Julia Strothers, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Landisville — Adam Halbleib, Master of business administration.
Leola — Wesley Bunton, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Lititz — Shane Galway, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Manheim — Gwendolyn Christian, post-baccalaureate certificate in early elementary education; Caroline King, Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Marietta — Matthew Loser, Bachelor of Science in engineering management.
Millersville — Grant Oberholtzer, Bachelor of Science in supply chain operations management.
Mohnton — Cory Urkuski, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Mount Joy — Mason Drohan, associate of science in general studies; J. Eisenhauer, Master of Science in nursing; Jason Lefever, Bachelor of Science in computer science.
Mountville — Jordan Hagel, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in sport management.
Nottingham — Charles Supplee-McNichol, Bachelor of Science in business administration - human resource management.
Quarryville — Megan Dearolf, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
Stevens — Kelly Trynosky, Doctor of nursing practice.
Willow Street — Wyatt Barnett, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Chase Bleacher, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.
