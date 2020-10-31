College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated May 31, 2020, from York College of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Bird-in-Hand — Sally Wenger, Doctor of Nursing Practice. Conestoga — Jacob Herr, Bachelor of Business Administration in entrepreneurship and innovation; Kimberly Horst, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting. Denver — Michael Wagaman, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in music. East Petersburg — Samuel Schiffman, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in supply chain operations management. Lancaster — Karl Doudy Angrand, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; Danielle Nusbaum, Master of Science in nursing; Lauren Prange, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in political science; Stephen Strausser, Bachelor of Arts in history and intelligence analysis; Melissa Upton, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Lititz — Allen Arslanian, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Sarah Deckard, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Grant Nelson, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Manheim — Justin Myers, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management; Kaitlyn Weaver, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Millersville — Brock Kauffman, Master of Science in nursing; Megan Shultz, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in intelligence analysis. Mohnton — Michael DiPuppo, Bachelor of Science in music industry and recording technology. Oxford — Jordyn Reith, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in sport management. Robesonia — Morgan Keener, Bachelor of Arts in public relations; Rhiannon Swartz, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Strasburg — Larry Mellott, Doctor of Nursing Practice.

