College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated on May 18, 2019, from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Columbia — Catherine Dale, Master of Science in education; Trenton Hagen, Bachelor of Science in business administration in marketing.
Denver — Himayapsill Batista Quevedo, Doctor of Pharmacy; Alexander Criswell, Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering.
Elizabethtown — Gerald Huesken, Master of Science in education; Tonya Lee, Master of Science in education; Caroline Lehman, Master of Science in education; Jessica Lloyd, Master of Science in education.
Ephrata — Jessica Campbell, Master of Science in education.
Honey Brook — Abraham King, Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering.
Lancaster — Chrysan Buck Raymond, Master of Science in education; Erin Kirkpatrick, Master of Science in education; Sara Longenecker, Master of Science in education; Alison Oxley, Master of Science in education; Jayci Specht, Master of Science in education; Courtney Wolgemuth, Master of Science in education.
Lititz — Tammy Fulginiti, Master of Science in education; Kristen Matthew, Master of Science in education.
Manheim — Christopher Feger, Master of Science in education; Daniel Johnson, Master of Science in education.
Marietta — Morgan Lee Gordon, Master of Science in education.
Millersville — Andrew Read, Master of Science in education.
Mount Joy — Melissa Hamby, Master of Science in education; Amanda Hedge, Bachelor of Science in biology; Isaiah Pinkerton, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Mountville — Andrew St. Clair, Doctor of Pharmacy.
