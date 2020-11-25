College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2020 from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Denver — Dylan Fox, Doctor of Pharmacy; Kelly Hinsey, Master of Science in education. East Petersburg — Kirstyn Richard, Master of Science in education. Elizabethtown — Todd Davis, Master of Science in education; Cynthia Moyer, Master of Science in education; Laura Nezovich, Master of Science in education; Adam Schramm, Master of Science in education. Honey Brook — Justin Deihm, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Lancaster — Gregory Bervinchak, Master of Science in education; Sara-Joan Eschbach, Master of Science in education; Matthew Grossmann, Master of Business Administration in business administration; Victoria Kraft, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Samantha Pratzner, Master of Science in education; Lynn Ressler, Master of Science in education; Cody Smith, Master of Science in education. Leola — Meredith Powell, Master of Science in education. Lititz — Erika Rosado, Master of Science in education; Abdulla Virmani, Master of Science in education; Gregory Ziegler, Master of Science in education. Manheim — Garrett Derr, Master of Science in education. Morgantown — Kimberly Zachmann, Master of Science in education. Mountville — Robin Hickey, Master of Science in education; Christopher Maiorino, Master of Science in education; Melissa Schimp, Master of Science in education; Courtney Weikel, Master of Science in education. Newmanstown — Bryana Wagner, Master of Science in education.

Paradise — Gabriel Allgyer, Bachelor of Science in business administration in management. Robesonia — William Price, Master of Science in education. Willow Street — Alicia Scalzo, Master of Science in education.

