Area students were among those who graduated May 17, 2019, from Widener University, Chester. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.

Bowmansville — Julie Shupe, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Christiana — Justin Haag, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Columbia — Amanda Sleighter, Master of Social Work; Bryan Solomon, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

East Petersburg — Jeffrey Cameron, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jessica Weiss, Doctor of Philosophy in human sexuality studies/sex therapy.

Elizabethtown — Stacey Brown, Master of Science in nursing; Ashley Johnson, Master of Social Work; Emily Swope, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology, pre-physical therapy; Patricia Tyler, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance; Laura Zell, Master of Social Work.

Honey Brook — Gabrielle Gehron, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering and a Master of Science in biomedical engineering; John Keslick, Bachelor of Science in nursing/RN.

Lancaster — Stephanie Born, Master of Science in nursing; Jenifer Cole, Master of Social Work; Ariel Diehl, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Noah Mabry, Master of Science in nursing; Sandra Pasic, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in allied health; Rohan Suriyage, Bachelor of Arts in English.

Lititz — Amy Arms, Master of Science in nursing; Amy Witmer, Master of Science in nursing.

Manheim — Amy Strausbaugh, Master of Science in nursing.

Marietta — Dakarai Daniel, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies/film studies.

Mohnton — Kathryn Tylka, Master of Social Work.

Mount Joy — Kayla Smith, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

New Holland — Stephanie Polowczuk, Master of Social Work.

Oxford — Nicholas Salvadore, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Pequea — Alivia Starin, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in biology.

Strasburg — Haydn Fernitz, Bachelor of Science in business administration in management.

