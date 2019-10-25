College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Widener University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Bowmansville — Julie Shupe.
Christiana — Sarah Black, Annika Cook.
East Petersburg — Jeffrey Cameron.
Elizabethtown — James Rodgers.
Ephrata — Melanie Shirk.
Honey Brook — Gabrielle Gehron, Elizabeth Yoder.
Lancaster — Ariel Diehl, Eric Graff, John Holden, Hailey Welchans, Alexandra Wolf.
Lititz — Nathaniel Beard, Alexis Driendl.
Mount Joy — Emma Hudson, Kayla Smith.
Narvon — Angela Hatter.
New Providence — Hannah Myer.
Nottingham — Anna Cooney, Rosemary Mack.
Oxford — Ethan Herb, Tracy Hunter.
Quarryville — Allison McDowell.
Willow Street — Chaz Wolf.
