College news logo

College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Widener University. They are listed with their hometowns.

Bowmansville — Julie Shupe.

Christiana — Sarah Black, Annika Cook.

East Petersburg — Jeffrey Cameron.

Elizabethtown — James Rodgers.

Ephrata — Melanie Shirk.

Honey Brook — Gabrielle Gehron, Elizabeth Yoder.

Lancaster — Ariel Diehl, Eric Graff, John Holden, Hailey Welchans, Alexandra Wolf.

Lititz — Nathaniel Beard, Alexis Driendl.

Mount Joy — Emma Hudson, Kayla Smith.

Narvon — Angela Hatter.

New Providence — Hannah Myer.

Nottingham — Anna Cooney, Rosemary Mack.

Oxford — Ethan Herb, Tracy Hunter.

Quarryville — Allison McDowell.

Willow Street — Chaz Wolf.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.