College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2020 from Widener University, Chester. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Akron — Jennifer Gehman, Master of Social Work; Brandi Zimmerman, Master of Science in nursing in family (individual across the lifespan) certified registered nurse practitioner. Bowmansville — Kelly Seifrit, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Christiana — Sarah Black, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Justin Haag, Master of Science in mechanical engineering; Miranda Miller, Bachelor of Arts in English. Columbia — Edward Jauss, Master of Education in educational leadership. Kirkwood — Kristen Minnich, Master of Social Work. Lancaster — Samantha Berkihiser, Master of Science in Nursing in family (individual across the lifespan) certified registered nurse practitioner; Brian Booher, Doctor of Education in school administration in school system leadership; Sarah Brogunier, Master of Business Administration in health care management; Sharon Felices, Master of Science in Nursing in family (individual across the lifespan) certified registered nurse practitioner; Kayla Herr, Doctor of Physical Therapy; John Holden, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Nicolette Mowry, Bachelor of Arts in sociology with civic engagement and social change concentration; Jessica Paradise, Master of Science in nursing in family (individual across the lifespan) certified registered nurse practitioner; Ngoc-Emily Phung, Master of Science in taxation and financial planning. Landisville — Kenneth Travis, Doctor of Education in school administration, curriculum instruction and staff development. Leola — Clarissa McDonald, Master of Social Work. Lititz — Nathaniel Beard, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering; Alexis Driendl, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Aaron Schrom, Doctor of Physical Therapy. Maytown — Emily Everhart, Master of Social Work. Millersville — Cecelia Haney, Master of Social Work; Madeline Perez, Master of Social Work. Narvon — Angela Hatter, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Oxford — Ethan Herb, Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering. Willow Street — Chaz Wolf, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

