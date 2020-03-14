College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Widener University, Chester. They are listed with their hometowns.

Honey Brook — Elizabeth Yoder.

Lancaster — Emma Cummings, Eric Graff, Brian Hoffman, Kathryn Labezius, Nicolette Mowry, Katelyn Steinhart, Alexandra Wolf.

Leola — Bradley Strickler.

Lititz — Nathaniel Beard, Annika Colon, Huy Nguyen.

Morgantown — Lauren Feeney.

Mount Joy — Emma Hudson.

Nottingham — Anna Cooney, Nicole Gomez.

Oxford — Hannah D’Aquanno, Samantha Madonna.

Peach Bottom — Eliyah Kraynak, Diana Quintino-Romero.

Quarryville — Allison McDowell.

Willow Street — Chaz Wolf.

