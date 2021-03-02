Graduates and awards logo_3

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Widener University, Chester. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Ronald Davis. Elizabethtown — Cole Livingston. Ephrata — Samuel Knowles. Honey Brook — Elizabeth Yoder. Lancaster — Emma Cummings, Kevin Draeger, Eric Graff, Brian Hoffman, Jacob Kopelman, Kathryn Labezius, Helena Ramos, Katelyn Steinhart, Rebecca Yoder. Lititz — Huy Nguyen. Morgantown — Kayli Krohmer. Mount Joy — Kristin Sawyer. Nottingham — Nicole Gomez, Rosemary Mack. Oxford — Samantha Madonna, Julianna Salvadore. Quarryville — Allison McDowell.

