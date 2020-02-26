There’s a horrifying scene early on in the movie “Jojo Rabbit.” Jojo, who has been conscripted into Adolf Hitler’s youth corps, is walking through the town square with his mother. Their pleasant stroll is ruptured when they come upon a brace of bodies — ordinary men and women who have been hanged.
Jojo spins away from the gruesome sight and buries his face in his mother’s skirt. But his mother makes him look. “What did they do?” he asks. “They did what they could,” she replies. By this time, the fuhrer has become Jojo’s fantasy companion, a jovial, normal-looking chap who masks the monster responsible for untold murder and mayhem.
By chance, Jojo comes to know a real person who has been demonized by lies the Nazis have told so often and so convincingly that they have become “beliefs” among many “good” citizens. This firsthand experience enables Jojo eventually to see past the lies and understand the power-crazed fuhrer for what he really is.
We live in a time when we want to look away from a reality often too horrifying, too painful to watch. I have family members, neighbors and friends who have tuned out, turned away. We cannot afford to do this; the stakes are too high. Not everyone is called to be a martyr, but every patriot needs to take the time to discern fact from fantasy and do what he or she can to reject the lie and speak for truth.
The movie ends, as did the reign of the fuhrer, leaving room for hope and optimism because good people resisted. We must resist, too.
Marcia Carle
Strasburg