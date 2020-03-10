What: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, March 4.

What happened: The board awarded $2.6 million in contracts for two roundabouts in the township.

Lowest bid: Construction Masters Services LLC of Sinking Spring will to build a roundabout at the intersection of Rothsville Road (Route 772), Clay Road and the new Sixth Street extension for $1.4 million. The same construction firm will build another roundabout at Woodcrest Avenue and Sixth Street for $1.2 million.

Funding: Warwick Township received a grant from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.9 million, which will leave a shortfall of $87,000 for the project. The township will be using a portion of its capital reserves of $175,000 out of $250,000 for the Route 772 roundabout. The roundabout on Woodcrest Avenue is part of Moravian Manor’s Warwick Woodlands senior living project on Sixth Street.

What’s next: At this point the construction schedule for the two roundabouts has not been determined. The contractor will be notifying the township when the two projects are scheduled. The plan is to complete both roundabouts before the end of 2020.

Other business: Supervisors approved an amendment to the signal at Route 501 and Newport Road, allowing a left turn from the west side of the intersection.