When: Supervisors meeting, April 16.

What happened: Supervisors discussed a proposal from Scott Bowser, owner of Mount Hope Estate and Winery, to create a new entertainment venue on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. The meeting was held via Facebook Live with supervisors Mark Erb and Lowell Fry at the township office and Supervisor Jere Swarr connecting via phone.

Why it’s important: In a letter submitted to the township, Bowser said his vineyards will suffer “severe economic damage” due to COVID-19 measures limiting gatherings such as the spring festivals held on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. Bowser also owns Spirits Distilling Co., Swashbuckler Brewing Co. and Mazza Vineyards.

Proposal: Bowser requested to operate a drive-in movie and concert theater using one of the facility parking lots.

Township reaction: Supervisors said they would like to have further details including information on screen placement, lighting and sound systems as well as any plans for concessions and restrooms. They agreed that the proposal should be “fast tracked.” Township Manager Sara Gibson said the township doesn’t really have a mechanism for quick action on the request, and the traditional way to handle it — a conditional use hearing — takes time.

Quotable: “He’s come up with a creative way to use the property. While Mazza Vineyards does have conditional use approval for its operations, this (use) is not in it. I’d like to see if we could do some sort of waiver to allow the use on a temporary basis. If it becomes permanent, it would require some additional approvals,” Fry said.

What’s next: Gibson said township zoning officer Dave Eggert will work through some zoning issues with Bowser. The supervisors could take action on the proposal at their May 7 meeting.

Other business: Supervisors approved an extension of the time period to pay the base amount of the township’s municipal tax from June 30 to no later than Dec. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fry said the township will let the county decide on the date the base rate expires; however, for budgeting purposes, the township prefers Nov. 30.