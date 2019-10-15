College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at University of the Sciences, Philadelphia. They are listed with their hometowns.
Ephrata — Brittany Bair, Jasmeen Kaur, Marc Storb, Mitchel Storb.
Lancaster — Kevin Chao, Karissa Chow, Andreea Glavce, Sabrina Mallozzi, Emily Quan, Matthew Stathis.
Landisville — Christina Bui.
Leola — Storm Zink.
Lititz — Adam Daniel.
Manheim — Miranda Ginder, Brooke Witmer.
Morgantown — Rebecca Koons, Patrick Reagan.
Mount Joy — Darian Morelock, Dylan Zuch.
Narvon — Hope Metkowski.
New Holland — Julie Nguyen.
Paradise — Kishan Patel.
