Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware. They are listed with their hometowns.
Atglen — Charles Hoober, Kristen Reece.
Conestoga — Nicholas Fafel, Abigail Schlegelmilch, Haley Stott.
East Petersburg — Ryan Petery.
Elizabethtown — Amelia Griffith, Nicole Hetrick.
Gap — Nathan Reynolds.
Honey Brook — Summer Kehl, Nicole Moylett.
Lancaster — David Bassett, Mark Battle, Brendan Bowen, Christopher Brogan, Mitchell Daneker, Emily Eichenlaub, Luke Granbois, Carson Hassel, Aaron Kager, Abram Martin, Heather Newkirk, William Newkirk, Alyvia Pauzer, Treazure Reeves, Alexander Sallade, Gabriele Segro, Olivia Umstead, Elizabeth Veronis, Alison Wright, Jordan Zimmerman.
Lititz — Samantha Frontz, Taylor Johnson, Marley Ketchum, Jonathan Martin, Lauren Mieszkalski, Alexa Olree, Joshua Relin, Braden Rishell, Laurel Schappell, Jillian Voystock, Lauren Wolf.
Manheim — Maxwell Brubaker, Thomas Davis, Samantha King.
Morgantown — Siobhan Perry.
Mount Joy — Grace Miller.
Mountville — Julianne Leddy.
Nottingham — Noah McCardell, Ethan Wise, Jacob Wise.
Oxford — Ryan Lawlor, Marissa Maffei, Olivia Quinci.
Robesonia — Grayson Ziegler.
Stevens — Racquel Hackman.
Strasburg — Aron Possler.
Willow Street — Hanna Garber.
