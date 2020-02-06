College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware. They are listed with their hometowns.
Atglen — Charles Hoober, Kristen Reece.
Conestoga — Danielle Althouse, Nicholas Fafel.
Denver — Sarah Megivern.
East Petersburg — Ryan Petery.
Elizabethtown — Nicole Hetrick.
Ephrata — Sydney Reiff.
Honey Brook — Giovanna DiStefano, Summer Kehl, Valerie Simmet.
Lancaster — Mark Battle, Anya Braverman, Alexcia Bryant, Amelia Cope, Mitchell Daneker, Emily Eichenlaub, Luke Granbois, Aaron Kager, Cara Mahoney, Abram Martin, Casey Martin, Laura Morrison, Heather Newkirk, Suchita Ramachandra, Alexandra Schaffer, Gabriele Segro, Kathryn Sigafoos, Olivia Umstead, Jordan Zimmerman.
Lititz — Samantha Frontz, Mickayla Harris, Jonathan Martin, Alexa Olree, Spiro Schramm, Katelyn Young.
Manheim — Curtis Crymes, Thomas Davis, Melissa Grube, Samantha King.
Morgantown — Siobhan Perry.
Mount Joy — Grace Miller.
New Holland — Kaitlyn Zook.
Oxford — Jacob Hewes, Ryan Lawlor, Noah Sperratore.
Reinholds — Stephen Ranck.
Robesonia — Grayson Ziegler.
Stevens — Racquel Hackman.
Strasburg — Aron Possler.
Washington Boro — Eleanor Barley.
