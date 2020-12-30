College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware. They are listed with their hometowns.

Atglen — Charles Hoober, Kristen Reece.

Conestoga — Danielle Althouse, Nicholas Fafel.

Denver — Sarah Megivern.

East Petersburg — Ryan Petery.

Elizabethtown — Nicole Hetrick.

Ephrata — Sydney Reiff.

Honey Brook — Giovanna DiStefano, Jessica Hagenow, Valerie Simmet.

Lancaster — Mark Battle, Brendan Bowen, Alexcia Bryant, Amelia Cope, Benjamin Crabtree, Mitchell Daneker, Emily Eichenlaub, Luke Granbois, Cara Mahoney, Abram Martin, Casey Martin, Jordan Martzall, Samantha Matthews, Laura Morrison, Heather Newkirk, William Newkirk, Alyvia Pauzer, Suchita Ramachandra, Alexandra Schaffer, Gabriele Segro, Kathryn Sigafoos, Olivia Umstead.

Lititz — Nicholas Coomer, Samantha Frontz, Mickayla Harris, Marley Ketchum, Jonathan Martin, Alexa Olree, Joshua Relin, Braden Rishell, Samantha Side, Lauren Wolf, Katelyn Young.

Manheim — Curtis Crymes, Thomas Davis, Melissa Grube, Samantha King.

Morgantown — Siobhan Perry, Russell Wren.

Mount Joy — Grace Miller.

Mountville — Kaylee Kong.

New Holland — Kaitlyn Zook.

Nottingham — Noah McCardell, Jacob Wise.

Oxford — Joshua Bunel, Megan Bunel, Reagan Dolinger, Oliver Gambrell, Jacob Hewes, Anna Keating, Ryan Lawlor, Marissa Maffei, Olivia Quinci, Noah Sperratore.

Reinholds — Stephen Ranck.

Robesonia — Grayson Ziegler.

Stevens — Racquel Hackman.

Strasburg — Aron Possler.

Washington Boro — Eleanor Barley.

Willow Street — Hanna Garber, Shawn Thomas.

