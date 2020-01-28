College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. They are listed with their hometowns.
Akron — Annie Vogt.
Columbia — Elizabeth Cranford, Kelly Weigle.
Denver — Rebecca Gideon.
Elizabethtown — David Gladfelter, Daniel Sellers, Rachel Sweger, Renika Weimer.
Ephrata — Joshua Cooper, Ashton Weaver.
Gap — Sophia Weaver.
Lancaster — Kayla Bush, Leann Doutrich, Patricia Hart, Chyna Jordan, Julia Leisure, Kaitlyn McMullen, Jillian Michales, Alaina Przywara, Gabrielle Valentin, Sophia Walters, Tabitha Weeks.
Leola — Charles Braught, Alayna McEvoy.
Lititz — Nathan Forbes, Alaina Fry, Nathaniel Martin, Simon May, Ryan Miller, Max Olree, Luke Vance.
Maytown — Richard Farmer.
Morgantown — Madyson Burns, Erin Cuddy, Lauren Terifay.
Mount Joy — Stacie Savoca.
Newmanstown — Seth Noll.
New Providence — Audrey Crandall.
Peach Bottom — Henry Woy.
Robesonia — Brandon Kunder, Emma Price.
Stevens — Kevin Helock.
Willow Street — Olivia Chartreau.
