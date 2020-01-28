Graduates and awards logo_2
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. They are listed with their hometowns.

Akron — Annie Vogt.

Columbia — Elizabeth Cranford, Kelly Weigle.

Denver — Rebecca Gideon.

Elizabethtown — David Gladfelter, Daniel Sellers, Rachel Sweger, Renika Weimer.

Ephrata — Joshua Cooper, Ashton Weaver.

Gap — Sophia Weaver.

Lancaster — Kayla Bush, Leann Doutrich, Patricia Hart, Chyna Jordan, Julia Leisure, Kaitlyn McMullen, Jillian Michales, Alaina Przywara, Gabrielle Valentin, Sophia Walters, Tabitha Weeks.

Leola — Charles Braught, Alayna McEvoy.

Lititz — Nathan Forbes, Alaina Fry, Nathaniel Martin, Simon May, Ryan Miller, Max Olree, Luke Vance.

Maytown — Richard Farmer.

Morgantown — Madyson Burns, Erin Cuddy, Lauren Terifay.

Mount Joy — Stacie Savoca.

Newmanstown — Seth Noll.

New Providence — Audrey Crandall.

Peach Bottom — Henry Woy.

Robesonia — Brandon Kunder, Emma Price.

Stevens — Kevin Helock.

Willow Street — Olivia Chartreau.

