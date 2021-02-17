College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. Akron — Annie Vogt. Denver — Julia Cerrato, Rebecca Gideon. East Earl — Deanna Phillips. Elizabethtown — Rachael Blaine, Juliana Bramley, Daniel Sellers. Ephrata — Joshua Cooper, Ashton Weaver. Gap — Sophia Weaver. Lancaster — Joey Bender, Tyler Burkhart, Leann Doutrich, Kirk Granbois, Nevin Hoenninger, Chyna Jordan, Michael Lefever, Kaitlyn McMullen, Jillian Michales, Alaina Przywara, Taylor Thompson, Theodore Wolfe. Leola — Charles Braught, Alayna McEvoy. Lititz — Madyson Burns, Elizabeth Cranford, Nathan Forbes, Alaina Fry, Max Olree. Manheim — Isaac Martin. Morgantown — Lauren Terifay, Olivia Terifay. Mount Joy — Ryleigh Edmonds. Newmanstown — Seth Noll. New Providence — Audrey Crandall, Mercedes Nadal. Nottingham — Jacob Tomasulo. Peach Bottom — Henry Woy.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.