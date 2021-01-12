College news logo

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Annie Vogt. Columbia — Elizabeth Cranford, Kelly Weigle. Denver — Rebecca Gideon. East Petersburg — Abby LeVine. Elizabethtown — Rachael Blaine, David Gladfelter, Daniel Sellers, Rachel Sweger. Ephrata — Joshua Cooper, Ashton Weaver. Gap — Sophia Weaver. Lancaster — Tyler Burkhart, Kayla Bush, Jayden Corrigan, Leann Doutrich, Patricia Hart, Nevin Hoenninger, Chyna Jordan, Michael Lefever, Alaina Przywara, Gabrielle Valentin. Leola — Charles Braught, Alayna McEvoy. Lititz — Taylor Evans, Nathan Forbes, Alaina Fry, Luke Mariano, Nathaniel Martin, Ryan Miller, Max Olree. Manheim — Elizabeth Schwebel. Maytown — Richard Farmer. Millersville — Arison Shopfer, Aaron Skelly. Morgantown — Erin Cuddy, Lauren Terifay. Mount Joy — Kyle Bitting, Ryleigh Edmonds, Stacie Savoca. Newmanstown — Seth Noll. New Providence — Audrey Crandall. Nottingham — Jacob Tomasulo. Peach Bottom — Robert Ness, Henry Woy. Robesonia — Emma Price. Stevens — Kevin Helock. Willow Street — Olivia Chartreau.

