When: School board meeting, Sept. 21.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss presented the policies on spectator sports in response to COVID-19. For the football game today, there will be a maximum of 250 seats available, he said. Tickets will be issued free to parents of juniors and seniors playing on the football team.

Procedures: According to the Lancaster-Lebanon League agreement on outdoor games, no visiting fans, cheerleaders or band members may attend games. Cheerleaders and the band will perform at home games only. The school district is working on a plan with the band to perform prior to the teams taking the field, then exiting the stadium. For indoor games such as volleyball the number of people may not exceed 25 people so games will be limited to players, coaches, officials, and game personnel. The number of people allowed is subject to fluctuation as it

is considered on a weekly basis.

Looking ahead: All sports activities are streamed on YouTube, but a limited number of tickets will be sold. The school district’s goal is to have as many parents as possible be able to see their children play sports in person. The school district would like to slowly increase the number of people attending games by allowing those in the same household to sit together while maintaining social distance from other families.