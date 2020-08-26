When: Solanco school board meeting, Aug. 24.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss presented the school district’s latest plan for reopening schools Aug. 31 — the main instructional models being full time in-person and hybrid. The main change follows a state mandate for students to wear masks at all times, even if they are able to socially distance themselves by 6 feet.

Why it’s important: The district has created the plan with the intention of staying open and reducing the potential need for closures, as well as minimizing the length of time of closures if they are needed.

In-person instruction: To minimize the number of students in the classroom, grades six through 12 will be split in half. Students whose last name begins with A-L will be in school Mondays and Tuesdays and students whose last name begins with M-Z will go to school Thursdays and Fridays. The other three days of the week students will learn remotely. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will attend in-school all five weekdays because it is more difficult for younger children to learn remotely.

Other options: Parents may choose Solanco Virtual Academy, a full-time asynchronous virtual option, or Solanco Flex, a remote learning aid designed to simulate face-to-face interaction between students and teachers. Solanco Flex follows a schedule for classes similar to in-person instruction. If students are not able to keep a real-time schedule, Solanco Virtual Academy is more ideal. Homeschooling is another option.

Masks: Exceptions to the mask-wearing requirement include when students are eating or drinking 6 feet apart, or if wearing a mask creates an unsafe condition, or if the students are allowed to take a break from wearing masks while practicing social distancing for no more than 10 minutes at a time.