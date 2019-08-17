College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Akron — Erin McCormac, Christian Miles.
Bainbridge — Micah Garber.
Denver — Abigail Smaltz, Julia Winters.
Elizabethtown — Jenna Powell, Austin Shirk, Abigail Thomas.
Ephrata — Djenne Boutrin, Emily Pauley, Carly Riches.
Honey Brook — Rachel Forth.
Lancaster — Andrew Green, Bethany Joyce, Clare Kennedy, Kaitlyn Rothwell.
Landisville — Dhyana Stanley.
Lititz — Jamie Fitzpatrick, Chase Martin, Elizabeth Wolfe.
Mohnton — Aileen Roulston.
Mount Joy — Kayla Nolan.
Mountville — Danielle Katelan.
New Holland — Kelsey Thoensen.
Quarryville — Tiffany Shrom.
Strasburg — Ryan Walton.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.