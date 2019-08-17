College news logo

College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns.

Akron — Erin McCormac, Christian Miles.

Bainbridge — Micah Garber.

Denver — Abigail Smaltz, Julia Winters.

Elizabethtown — Jenna Powell, Austin Shirk, Abigail Thomas.

Ephrata — Djenne Boutrin, Emily Pauley, Carly Riches.

Honey Brook — Rachel Forth.

Lancaster — Andrew Green, Bethany Joyce, Clare Kennedy, Kaitlyn Rothwell.

Landisville — Dhyana Stanley.

Lititz — Jamie Fitzpatrick, Chase Martin, Elizabeth Wolfe.

Mohnton — Aileen Roulston.

Mount Joy — Kayla Nolan.

Mountville — Danielle Katelan.

New Holland — Kelsey Thoensen.

Quarryville — Tiffany Shrom.

Strasburg — Ryan Walton.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.