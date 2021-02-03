College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Micah Garber. Christiana — Nicholas Raabe. Columbia — Rachel Male. Denver — Kyrsten Hall, Julia Snader, Julia Winters. Elizabethtown — JoLynn Anderson, Devyn Clair, Elise Forry, Abigail Thomas. Ephrata — Aubree High, Emily Pauley, Todd Swinko, Jordan Welsh. Lancaster — Dean Chasser, Ilisa Chasser, Donovan Ford, Riley Goerner, Noah Johnson, Bethany Joyce, Clare Kennedy, Long Lu. Landisville — Karli Kiehl, Sarah McCullough, Dhyana Stanley. Leola — Lyndsey Dundon. Lititz — Alexandra Geib, Amelia Risser, Elizabeth Young. Marietta — Olivia Umholtz. Mohnton — Tswjhwm Lo. Mount Joy — Kayla Nolan. Mountville — Nicole Katelan. Oxford — Emily Macintyre.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.