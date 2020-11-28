Graduates and awards logo_3

College news

 

Dean’s list

 

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Micah Garber. Columbia — Rachel Male. Denver — Kyrsten Hall, Julia Winters. Elizabethtown — Austin Shirk, Brooke Snyder, Abigail Thomas. Ephrata — Emily Pauley, Todd Swinko, Jordan Welsh. Lancaster — Dean Chasser, Ilisa Chasser, Donovan Ford, Bethany Joyce, Clare Kennedy, Rachel Labs, Kelvin Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Rothwell. Landisville — Dhyana Stanley. Leola — Lyndsey Dundon. Lititz — Jamie Fitzpatrick, Alexandra Geib, Viktoria Minina. Mountville — Danielle Katelan, Nicole Katelan, Dillon Powers. Oxford — Samantha Loftus. Quarryville — Tiffany Shrom. Strasburg — Cristina Estevez, Tyler Fernandez, Ryan Walton.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.

Sign up for our newsletter