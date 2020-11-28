College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Micah Garber. Columbia — Rachel Male. Denver — Kyrsten Hall, Julia Winters. Elizabethtown — Austin Shirk, Brooke Snyder, Abigail Thomas. Ephrata — Emily Pauley, Todd Swinko, Jordan Welsh. Lancaster — Dean Chasser, Ilisa Chasser, Donovan Ford, Bethany Joyce, Clare Kennedy, Rachel Labs, Kelvin Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Rothwell. Landisville — Dhyana Stanley. Leola — Lyndsey Dundon. Lititz — Jamie Fitzpatrick, Alexandra Geib, Viktoria Minina. Mountville — Danielle Katelan, Nicole Katelan, Dillon Powers. Oxford — Samantha Loftus. Quarryville — Tiffany Shrom. Strasburg — Cristina Estevez, Tyler Fernandez, Ryan Walton.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.