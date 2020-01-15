College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Bainbridge — Micah Garber.
Christiana — Lauryn McNutt.
Columbia — Rachel Male.
Denver — Julia Winters.
Elizabethtown — Elise Forry, Brooke Nicodemus, Austin Shirk, Abigail Thomas.
Ephrata — Emily Pauley, Jordan Welsh.
Lancaster — Olivia Carbo, Ilisa Chasser, Dean Chasser, Donovan Ford, Noah Johnson, Bethany Joyce, Clare Kennedy, Kelvin Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Rothwell.
Landisville — Sarah McCullough, Dhyana Stanley.
Lititz — Jamie Fitzpatrick, Alexandra Geib, Viktoria Minina.
Mountville — Danielle Katelan, Nicole Katelan.
New Holland — Kelsey Thoensen.
Oxford — Samantha Loftus.
Quarryville — Tiffany Shrom.
Strasburg — Ryan Walton.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.