Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns.

Bainbridge — Micah Garber.

Christiana — Lauryn McNutt.

Columbia — Rachel Male.

Denver — Julia Winters.

Elizabethtown — Elise Forry, Brooke Nicodemus, Austin Shirk, Abigail Thomas.

Ephrata — Emily Pauley, Jordan Welsh.

Lancaster — Olivia Carbo, Ilisa Chasser, Dean Chasser, Donovan Ford, Noah Johnson, Bethany Joyce, Clare Kennedy, Kelvin Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Rothwell.

Landisville — Sarah McCullough, Dhyana Stanley.

Lititz — Jamie Fitzpatrick, Alexandra Geib, Viktoria Minina.

Mountville — Danielle Katelan, Nicole Katelan.

New Holland — Kelsey Thoensen.

Oxford — Samantha Loftus.

Quarryville — Tiffany Shrom.

Strasburg — Ryan Walton.

