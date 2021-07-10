As I stood next to Jesse Miller on Friday in the Holiday Inn in downtown Lancaster, my nerves started to get the best of me.

In the next hour, the two of us would be rappelling 10 stories down the side of the building — for a good cause. VisionCorps, a nonprofit with the mission of helping the blind or vision impaired regain independence, was hosting its annual Eye Drop fundraiser.

Miller, legally blind and a VisionCorps employee, raised over $3,000 for the event. To participate, he needed to raise $1,000.

He wasn't nervous at all.

No, the 44-year-old Miller said, he was “ready to rock and roll.”

He chose the song “Last Resort” by Papa Roach to play as he rappelled — something with a lot of energy.

VisionCorps employees, who had volunteered to help out with the event, occasionally stopped by to offer a high five and comment on our “exciting” group. Miller and I were accompanied by Mike Hora, who raised over $4,000, which earned him third place in the fundraiser; Steve Shafebook, who rappelled in an Olaf costume; and VisionCorps employee Miranda Golden.

Exciting would be one word to describe Miller. His aunt, Kathy Shaub, told me that he's not afraid to try new experiences. He rappelled in the VisionCorps 2019 Eye Drop and even tried kayaking since losing his sight in 2018.

He walked me through my pre-rappel jitters. As Over the Edge employees decked us out with a harness, helmet, radio and carabiners, Miller told me not to worry. He said he'd been nervous his first time rappelling, but once he got a feel for the movement of easing his way down, it was a breeze.

Getting ready to go

Over the Edge organizes urban rappelling events as fundraisers to support nonprofits across the world. The Canadian nonprofit came to Lancaster to assist VisionCorps in raising over $150,000.

VisionCorps helped Miller to better understand how touch and sound are used to navigate. One of the VisionCorps trainers he worked with, Jennifer Eaton, took his arm to help him get up to the 10th floor.

“Interns will do anything,” she said with a laugh. The light-hearted comment was directed at yours truly, a news intern with LNP | LancasterOnline this summer.

We practiced sitting back in the harness and operating the equipment that would lower us to the ground. Then we walked out onto the roof. As I saw the cranelike contraption meant to hold my weight in a few minutes, my stomach dropped.

I guess the rest of me would drop soon enough. They weren't calling it Eye Drop for nothing.

Of course, Miller was more than ready to take his turn and led the way. As he sat back into his harness, preparing to descend, he held up two fingers to symbolize “rock on.”

Miller was just hanging out as I nervously peppered the VisionCorps volunteer with questions. “What happens if my feet come off the wall?” I asked.

I was assured they wouldn't.

We gave Miller the go-ahead and both of us started down the wall.

I hesitantly worked my way along the side of the building. By the time I got to the seventh story, Miller was nearly at the bottom.

Curious hotel guests filmed me from their windows. They waved, but I didn't want to let go of my rope to wave back.

When I finally made my way to the ground again, I was grateful to be there. I'm not afraid of heights, but I had my misgivings about being suspended by a rope.

Miller had long since finished his descent. When I caught up with him later, he said for his second time rappelling that he “enjoyed it a lot more, just by the way it felt coming down.”

“It was a great experience, and I'm glad to raise money for the foundation and help them out for how much they help me,” he added. “I plan to keep on doing it.”