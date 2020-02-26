There seems to be confusion concerning the exact date of National Read Across America Day. Begun in 1997, Read Across America is a reading incentive program created by the National Education Association to be observed March 2, and to coincide with the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss (March 2, 1904-Sept. 24, 1991). Should March 2 fall on a weekend, Read Across America and Dr. Seuss’ birthday are celebrated on the school day closest to March 2.
This year, it lands on a Monday.
Businesses and organizations may decide to choose a more convenient celebration day. But Read Across America and Dr. Seuss’ birthday are meant to be celebrated concurrently, and the correct/exact date, March 2, should be mentioned.
Visit the Read Across America website (readacrossamerica.org) for more information.
Donna M. Dinger
West Cocalico Township