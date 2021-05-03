When: Supervisors meeting, April 19.

What happened: Supervisors conditionally approved plans for Lapp Valley Farm to relocate its creamery and concessions business to Old Philadelphia Pike in Gordonville.

Background: Lapp Valley Farm is an active dairy farm and tourist attraction based in New Holland that features a petting zoo, ice cream shop and other concessions. Because its owners would prefer to maintain the dairy farm as a separate entity, supervisors initially heard plans in 2018 to move the farm’s manufacturing and retail operations to a 5-acre subdivision within Leacock Township. The property is located along Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) near the South New Holland Road intersection. An address has not been established with the township or post office at this time.

What’s next: Board Chairman Frank Howe said, as a condition of approval, the owners must address several comments from the state Department of Transportation and township engineers pertaining to land development and stormwater management. The owners need to “check off all the boxes” before a final plan can be signed and recorded, Howe said.

Road bids: The board awarded $158,547 in contracts to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. to receive blacktop mix and other aggregate materials. This mix, according to Howe, will be used to complete general maintenance on horse tracks in the township.

Resignation: Supervisors accepted the resignation of Jake Smucker as a member of the board, effective immediately. The township will open its search for a replacement.