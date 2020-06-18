When: Pequea Township supervisors meeting, June 17.

What happened: The board unanimously approved contributions to the township’s first responders, but the public library did not fare as well. The board voted 4-1 not to contribute to the Library System of Lancaster County this year, with supervisor E. John Hlvacek voting against the motion.

Emergency services: New Danville and West Willow fire companies will each receive $30,500, while Lancaster EMS will receive $3,000.

Library: Chairman Harry Lehman said all of the approved contributions were budgeted donations, as opposed to pass-through or “feel good” money. Supervisor Anthony Cazillo said he has no problem being a “penny pincher” this year when it comes to the library.

Quotable: “The library is not going to ride or die on our money,” Cazillo stated.

Other happenings: Lehman discussed upcoming negotiations with Conestoga Township supervisor Chairman John Berry pertaining to the disposition of funds in the former Southern Regional Police Department account. Lehman said lawyers would be involved in the discussions, despite both townships hoping to avoid legal fees.

Recognition: Police Chief John Michener recognized New Danville Fire Chief Jason Topper for personally transporting an out-of-state nurse back to the Baltimore-Washington airport after being involved in a crash last month along Route 272. According to Michener, the nurse, who also is a single mother, was “stranded in every sense of the word” after learning she was not able to get a rental vehicle.