When: Pequea Township Board meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: The supervisors unanimously adopted a $1.77 million budget for 2021 with no tax increase. The spending plan includes a $96,800 recreation fund budget and $379,000 highway aid fund budget. The board also passed a resolution moving $300,000 from the general fund to the capital reserve fund for future capital expenses.

Discussion: Board members and residents expressed a sense of accomplishment at holding the tax rate and showing a surplus of about $11,000 in the general fund budget. Resident Tom Haas said the township is “heading in the right direction” by reducing spending on legal expenses and regaining the board’s original meeting room on Millwood Road. Haas, who is an approved road worker for the township, said he hopes to update the township’s salt shed and continue on a robust road repaving program. Chairman Harry Lehman said the township’s financial plan shows “good stewardship” and allows for more interest accrual.

Quotable: “I’m trying to leave you the way I did last time — with a little money in your pocket,” Lehman said, referring to his past service on the board.

Background: Although the township’s tax rate of 1.567 mills is high compared to townships to the west and south, board member E. John Hlavacek noted most of those areas do not have their own police departments.

Other happenings: The board passed an ordinance prohibiting the use of brake retarders and setting penalties for violations. Resident Michael Thomas, a truck driver, questioned the intent. Board members and police Chief John Michener assured him and other residents the only intent is to punish abusers.

Also: The board welcomed four representatives from the Willow Acres development to discuss home designs for the planned 55+ community.