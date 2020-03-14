College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated Dec. 21, 2019, from Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, a special mission affiliate of Penn State University. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.

Adamstown — Jordan A. Good, Associate of Applied Science in building construction technology.

Coatesville — Danielle Marie Scaringi, Bachelor of Science in health information management.

Denver — Dylan L. Getz, Bachelor of Science in emergency management technology, cum laude.

East Petersburg — Kylie E. Shreiner, Associate of Applied Science in occupational therapy assistant.

Elizabethtown — Nicolette Bethany Crow, Associate of Applied Science in landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis; Michael T. Gardner, Bachelor of Science in applied management; Ryan Lee Miller, Associate of Applied Science in plastics and polymer technology.

Lancaster — Brecht D. Wolf, Bachelor of Science in plastics and polymer engineering technology.

Lititz — Brian M. Berger, Bachelor of Science in emergency management technology.

Manheim — Benjamin Albert Mowrer, Associate of Applied Science in landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis; Erin T. Wise, Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene: health policy and administration concentration.

Oxford — Austin T. Nichol, Associate of Applied Science in automotive technology, high honors.

