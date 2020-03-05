College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, a special mission affiliate of Penn State University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Bainbridge — Jenna R. Shank.
Coatesville — James J. Marino.
Columbia — Abanoub E. Hanna.
Denver — Gloria F. Boronow, Colin Carr, Dylan L. Getz, Cee Lo, Abby J. Wenger.
East Earl — Kayla A. Gerhart.
Elizabethtown — Lauren Allison, Ned W. Baumbach, Jonathan M. Becker, Daniel P. Bert, David Carlson, Alanis A. Cervantes, Michael T. Gardner, Mitchell A. Hoffmaster, Kayla M. Kent, Jared M. Kiess, Ryan L. Miller.
Ephrata — David Kelly, Grant W. Schaeffer, Allison P. Turner, Alexia O. Zelenevskaya.
Honey Brook — Joseph C. Mauchline, Maya Wynant.
Lancaster — Derek S. Eckman, Timothy D. Evans, Beshoy A. Farid, Tsahaynesh E. Glah-Fisher, Taylor J. Johnson, Breit R. Ketterer Jr., Sean P. McNamara, Vi N. Nguyen, Vasudha L. Patel, Nick J. Pisano.
Landisville — Justin T. Baker, Kirstin B. Mitchell.
Leola — Pavel Dariychuk.
Lincoln University — Barry A. Bolt Jr., Christopher M. Groft.
Lititz — Brian M. Berger, Jessica R. Brownsberger, Kierstan M. Heizman, Michael J. Link, Benson P. Weaver, Jonah M. Wood.
Manheim — Christopher J. Carvell, Ashley J. Hoffer, Danaca M. Peck, Lisette Sauve.
Marietta — Jillian C. Hiestand.
Mohnton — Erin M. Bleacher, Carlee M. Embody, Robert J. Rouleau, Zachary Wisner.
Mountville — Breica N. Beck, Aaron M. Cummings.
New Holland — Kirsten P. Burkholder, Andrew K. Sudbrack.
New Providence — Kaleigh M. Bays.
Oxford — Hunter D. Dowd, Austin T. Nichol.
Parkesburg — Macen L. Meanix.
Peach Bottom — Megan M. Mecouch.
Robesonia — Brent H. Thomson.
Strasburg — Brooke M. Strubel.
Terre Hill — Payton E. Shirk.
Willow Street — Cale T. Benard, Rebecca E. High.
Wrightsville — Kacie Hildebrand.
