College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall semester at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. They are listed with their hometowns.
The following students were named to the president’s list with a 3.95 GPA or higher.
Coatesville — Jessica Madanat.
Columbia — Julie Kay Bolton, Kelsie Lynn Haberstroh, Rachel Loraine Knighton.
Conestoga — Abigail Marie Groff, Ann M. Kuhn.
Denver — Dawn A. Heinsey, Gabriella Rose Rogozin.
East Earl — Emily J. Dingel, Calvin Martin.
Elizabethtown — Robyn Gill, Cathryn Grace Grove.
Ephrata — Cassandra A. Burkman, Pasher Her.
Lancaster — Fatimah Hussain Alsultan, Crystal Marie Barr, James Burkhalter, Heather Alexandra Carr, Tamra Sherene Douglas, Angela Marie Fauth, Lorelei Ruth Gile Ferre, Doretta M. Giersch, Kara N. Goodling, April Dawn Iverson, Justina Ann Keller, Makenzie Nicole Kramer, Kaylina Anne Law, Rachel Tsui-Ling Liew, Chandler Lenox Morse, Samantha Morgan Procter, Lauren R. Rabenstine, Michael Raush, Andrew Paul Simonelli, Aubrey D. Wenger, Maggie Xiong, Cassandra Ranae Zeiger.
Landisville — Amanda Weibel.
Leola — Ashley A. Huber.
Lititz — Alesha Frank, Leah E. Kossove, Abigail Lyn Slater, Michael Wenger, Abbie Paige Wiegand.
Manheim — Cherith Ann Shaffer.
Mount Joy — Amanda Miller, Bonnie Wolfe.
Mountville — Nicholas Globig.
New Holland — Sanela Mahmutovic.
Newmanstown — Vivian Anne Lattanze.
Oxford — Stephanie Rivard.
Parkesburg — Brooke A. Anderson.
Pequea — Kristi Rineer.
Strasburg — Elizabeth Victoria Long, Kate Elizabeth Rohrer, Kaela Marie Witmer.
Washington Boro — Makenzie A. Costarella, Morgan S. Henry.
Willow Street — Denise Catherine Brenneman, Jill A. Garber, Sarah E. Pick.
The following students were named to the dean’s list.
Akron — Olivia Gilda Gbur.
Atglen — Micah David Lantz, Michaela Stoltzfus.
Bird-in-Hand — Amber Lynn Mitchell.
Brownstown — Rachel Linton.
Christiana — Lauryn Walton
Coatesville — Alicia Nicole Sherman.
Cochranville — Linda Viola.
Columbia — Bailee M. Armold, Brianna Fritsch, Katie M. Ness, Christine A. Rineer, Kristin Ann Schauren, Rhonda Yoder, Jenna R. Zahm.
Conestoga — Nguyen Nguyen.
Denver — Kara Jane Hahnlen, Brooke Rathman, Laura Marie Sensenig, Sophia Anna Sinyagin, Reilly Sloat.
East Earl — Alyssa Michele Davis, Adin Dougray Martin, Shannon L. Reiff.
East Petersburg — Kirsten Lee Williams.
Elizabethtown — Astrid Daniela Amaya Figueroa, Sierra Marie Burkey, Hannah Elisabeth Good, Lauren Nicole Hottenstein, Makayla B. Laughlin, Madison Rae Leitzell, Autumn R. Mullins, Kailey A. Smith.
Elverson — Julie Danielle Gardner.
Ephrata — Josephine R. Beamer, Katelin Danilyuk, Joseph Flaim, Lori Flowers, Emma Nicole Grande, Samantha Leigh Heindel, Heather Marie Klemm, Desiree Leonard, Mary Ann Martin, Melina Moua, Miriam Oberholtzer, Nicole M. Rice, Simon Avery Stull, Kathleen Suhrbier.
Gordonville — Darren Edward Stoltzfus, Brooke Thomas.
Holtwood — Kayla Daly, Morgan Paige Kauffman.
Honey Brook — Brooke Benner, Ellie Katelyn Martin.
Kinzers — Dina Barnhurst, Markie Leidy.
Kirkwood — Julia Elizabeth Wade.
Lancaster — Elsie Esinam Adaletey, Alexa Leigh Axmacher, Jessica Marie Baer, Melody Darlynn Benner, Kristy Blasick, Zoe Burns, Julissa Carvajal, Jonathan Choi, Laura Rose Cochran, Abanoub N. Colta, Felicia Conway, Louella P. Cook, Rukayat Dairo, Julia Derus, Uma D. Dhimal, Markiah Ajanae Dixon, Ajla Dzino, Angela Kay Edwards, Jennifer Lee Failor, Sarai Frick, Nikita Spencer Glass, Melanie Shalom Gonzalez, Jordan Nichole Graybill, Renee Heller, Darren J. Hill, Ursula M. Hohman, Bryan Michael Hondros, Hildah Kamau, Courtney Lee Kindrew, Victoria A. Kuhns, Irimar Leon-Rivera, Zachary Lukehart, Marilyn Lynas, Shannon Joy Maulfair, Ashley Lynne McClune, Tiara Marie Morrison, Debra Dawn Moyer, Jamie L. Mulligan, Sarah Anne Nagy, Omobolanle Odusoga, Rachel Osman, Taisha Aris Oyola, Debora Rebeca Perez, Magdalena Mae Pontz, Aubrey C. Reiner, Maggie Rhoads, Arpasia Rivera, Kalyna B. Rodriguez, Michelle Rutt, Kourtney Lee Sandoe, Claudia Nichole Smith, Catherine Huck Solodky, Kelly J. Stankovic, Alison Elizabeth Stauffer, Kathryn Stroh, Paige E. Warner, Morgan Elizabeth Weaver, Joshua Paul Zimmerman.
Landisville — J’aime Giaccone.
Leola — Angela M. Poli, Eulalia Sanchez-Lutchkus, Sharon D. Stoltzfoos.
Lincoln University — Agnieszka Garnica.
Lititz — Abigail Lianna Beatty, Ykatherina Alyeska Lucin Catalan, Ellie Marie Clauss, Honey Dew, Stephen Frey, Kelsea Marie Hershey, Keelie E. Landis, Marian T. Langton, Madison E. Leakway, Morgan McLucas, Morgan Miller, Rachel N. Pergolese, Kayla Mariah Rohrbach, Abrielle Rohrer, Kasie Rosalyn Sheaffer, Ezra Keith Wenger.
Manheim — Bethany Balmer, Bailey Nicole Brubaker, Kassidy Noel Breneman, Tara K. Ember, Tracy Kreiser, Carol D. Potteiger, Keegan Truska.
Marietta — Lauren DiLoreto, Denise L. Gregory, Alexa Hellein, Mary E. Jones-Bergey, Brad Murphy, Madison Palmer, Melissa K. Stevenson.
Middletown — Robert James Conrad, Gabrielle Handley, Corey Schwerin, Erin Stoner.
Millersville — Kristalyn Groff, Eden Abas Jemal, Cassandra Kohr.
Mohnton — Madison Angstadt.
Mount Joy — Kelly Anne Arnold, Whitney Blouch, Olivia Noelle Crowell, Kyle A. Gilbert, Elisabeth Brianne Kreider, Pamela Ryan, Oksana Marie Schademan, Savannah Williams.
Mountville — Arianna Beck, Leah Michelle Heisey, Anthony Joseph Vallat, Jenna Marie Weinman.
Narvon — Madeline Christine Jones, Jessica Marie Swisher.
New Holland — Kayla Joy Beiler, Kianna King.
Newmanstown — Courtney Henry, Toni L. Logdahl.
New Providence — Fortunate Eguzouwa, Alex Michael Hess, Alexis Ruth Kanuha, Victoria Lawson, Brianna Nichole Rosario, Sarah Spoonhoward, Hannah Swarr.
Nottingham — Christopher Jacob Colletti, Chelsi Shaver, Christina L. Swanson.
Oxford — Eden Maria Davalos, Amy Lauren Meredith.
Parkesburg — Alisha Del Percio, Corinne Ritter.
Peach Bottom — Hannah Marie Bare, Alexis Jennifer Jackson, Ashley Paige Spangler.
Pequea — Samantha Dae Flick.
Quarryville — Amelia Mae Hamm, Christy Hood, Elizabeth Mowrer, Madeleine Ruth Trompeter, Jordan Taylor Trout, Elsie Alina Zaborskiy.
Refton — Andrea I. Jones.
Richland — Ryan Mitstifer.
Robesonia — Marisa Kay Horst.
Ronks — Victoria Angelina Chirico, Lydia Rohrer.
Salunga — Sirenda L. McNece.
Smoketown — Lisa Micaela German.
Stevens — Alexis Hyland Rogers.
Strasburg — Claudia Reid Baluskie.
Terre Hill — Timothy Tlumach.
Willow Street — Mark Bowermaster, Allison Brenneman, Carrie E. Bronson, Kaitlyn Marie Fisher, Rachel Elizabeth Mellinger, Jacqulyn Amanda Orr, Heidi Stoltzfus.
Wrightsville — Madalyn Powers, Taylor Mae Shank.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.