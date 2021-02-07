When: Penn Manor School District committee of the whole meeting followed by board meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: Board members learned the district paid about $5.8 million in charter school and special education costs during the first six months of this school year, compared with $3.9 million for the same period last year. Chris Johnston, the district’s business manager, reported that 163 students switched to cybercharter schools as of Jan. 1, up from 72 students from the same time last year. This expense increase also includes paying for a special education contract in December instead of January.

Quotable: “As you would expect, we have seen a large uptick in cyber,” Johnston said, referring to the educational shift caused by COVID-19. “We’re expecting to come in higher and over budget in that category.”

Trend: As with most school districts in Lancaster County, some students from Penn Manor not only have left their local schools for cyber

charter schools, but also have left home schools, private schools and parochial schools. Penn Manor did not have to pay charter school tuition for those students. The district does, however, have to pay for cyber school tuition. Penn Manor offers its own virtual school, and some students have enrolled in that.

More information: The pandemic may have caused more expenditures, but it also has saved the district money. For instance, Johnston noted that Penn Manor has saved about $157,500 in maintenance and operations expenses because students haven’t been in school as much. In addition, the district also has saved $28,000 in interest by repaying bond debt in December instead of April.

Academic calendar: Superintendent Mike Leichliter submitted a draft of the district academic calendar for the next school year, and board members will vote to approve it Feb. 16. Students would, for the third straight year, get a longer summer to allow workers to finish renovating and adding to Penn Manor High School. The calendar starts school Aug. 30, and finishes June 3, 2022. The district received permission to offer 177 days of instruction instead of the usual 180. Leichliter said after the meeting the district still will provide more instructional hours than the law requires. All construction and renovation affecting students should finish by the middle of August, said board member Rich Frerichs, who chairs the facilities committee.

Equity committee: Board President Carlton Rintz appointed board members Nikki Nafziger, Richard Frerichs, Mitchell Sweigart and Dell Jackson to a committee to study the district’s proposed equity definition.

Background: Board members failed to reach a verbal consensus at the last meeting on what words should be used to define an equitable education. The four-member committee will work on that definition and report to the board.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Manor Middle School Auditorium, 2950 Charlestown Road. Watch remotely at youtube.com/pennmanorschools/.