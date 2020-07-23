When: Mount Joy Township Supervisors meeting, July 20.

What happened: During the first in-person meeting since March when the coronavirus took hold, supervisors approved contracts for two road projects costing over $500,000. All five supervisors sat several feet apart and wore masks.

Harvest Road: Kinsley Construction Inc. of York had the winning bid of $414,883 for the first phase of Harvest Road, which involves widening, reconstructing the road base and repaving. The first phase starts at Trail Road and continues for 1.4 miles to a pipeline crossing. Work will start probably in August or early September, township manager Justin Evans said later. The remainder of the road, where permits need to be obtained for wetlands relocation, continues to the Lebanon County line. That portion will be widened, reconstructed and repaved next year at an estimated cost of $233,036. The entire 1.96-mile roadway will get its final pavement overlay in 2022, estimated to cost $330,165.

Risser Mill Road: JVI Group Inc. of York Springs won a contract for $93,820 to repair a sinkhole on Risser Mill Road. The recurring sinkhole is on the shoulder of the road’s northbound lane, south of the intersection with Mount Pleasant Road. The limited-depth excavation work involves digging down 15 feet and pouring in concrete and then stone, before reconstructing the road.