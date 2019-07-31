College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated in May 2019 from Millersville University. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.
Akron — Kyle Andrew Frey, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary studies - sport journalism; Miah C. Shepperson, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communications studies; Eathen J. Theimer, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management - robotics and control systems technology.
Annville — Danielle Biever, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Caleb Ronald Setlock, Bachelor of Science in geology; Angela Shuman, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Brownstown — Luke William Haldeman, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - broadcasting, summa cum laude.
Coatesville — Samuel Tyrone Brown, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Andrew Stephen Daniels, Bachelor of Science in business administration - finance; Bryanna Gaffney, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Bethany N. Kellon, Bachelor of Arts in psychology, cum laude; Adrian Quinn Madonna, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Jordan McIntyre, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Eden Maris Montalvo, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major, cum laude; Samantha Marie Nagy, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Christopher J. Roy, Associate in applied engineering and technology - computer aided drafting and design; Devyn S. Taylor, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Jenny M. Volckers, Bachelor of Arts in social work.
Cochranville — Jessica G. Petree, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management.
Columbia — Mariam Karem Abdelmasseh, Bachelor of Science in biology; Andrew Keith Fischer, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Angelica Mohr, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Christine Nicole Ressler, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations.
Conestoga — Ryan Guidos, Bachelor of Arts in history; Kaitlyn Renee Mackey, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Hannah Rose Miller, Bachelor of Science in speech communication, public relations, summa cum laude; Taylor J. Stump, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Maria Waterfield, Bachelor of Science in allied health technology - sports medicine.
Denver — Janessa S. Fryberger, Bachelor of Arts in psychology, cum laude; Patrick Stanley McCarty, Bachelor of Science in technology and engineering education; Cindee M. Watts, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology.
East Earl — Nathan Charles Phillips, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management.
East Petersburg — J. Dryver Henderson, Bachelor of Science in computer science, cum laude; Corbin M. Reppert, Bachelor of Science in biology; Matthew Caleb Wagaman, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology.
Elizabethtown — Jonathan Lewis Carlin, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Eva L. Hoffmaster, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kimberly Ann Hoover, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, cum laude; Courtney Kaye Ingold, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major, magna cum laude; Jessica M. Lawer, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Brianna Major, Bachelor of Science in computer science, magna cum laude; Kathryn Mary Olko, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Heilen Ramirez-Vazquez, Bachelor of Science in biology; Brandy Speas, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major; magna cum laude; Tyler J. Stern, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology.
Elverson — Christopher Bruce Nelson, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management in advanced manufacturing and nanofabrication manufacturing; Samuel W. Taylor , Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting.
Ephrata — Maria D. Arroyo, Bachelor of Science in music industry - music management; Stephanie Beiler, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Bryce Lynn Hession, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Jhet Joseph Janis, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Leah C. Johnson, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Austin W. Lowrey, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Angelica Rambo, Bachelor of Science in English education; Katherine Elizabeth Stewart, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kaitlyn Nicole Trigg, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Rendell Weaver, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Brandon Williams Smith, Associate in applied engineering and technology - construction technology, and Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management - construction management; Erin Nicole Witman, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude.
Gap — Curtis Brian Hall, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - theater; Jessica Lapp, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Madalyn Myles, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major; magna cum laude.
Gordonville — Gillian Nicole Good, Bachelor of Science in chemistry, summa cum laude.
Holtwood — Hannah Taylor Henegar, Bachelor of Science in allied health technology - sports medicine.
Intercourse — Mary Catherine Hall, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, cum laude.
Kirkwood — Lorren A. Atkin, Bachelor of Arts in government and political affairs; Elsbeth Felecia Roberson, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major; Justin Zellman, Bachelor of Science in social studies education.
Lancaster — Yailen Alarcon-Roca, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Lynette M. Alvarez, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Peter George Andrelczyk, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Bryan Charles Aument, Bachelor of Science in computer science, magna cum laude; Raiyu T. Ayanto, Bachelor of Science in biology; Christopher R. Barns, Bachelor of Science in meteorology; Yoselyn A. Batista, Bachelor of Arts in language and cultures - Spanish; Grace Bisbing, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Kaitlyn Marissa Bistline, Bachelor of Science in middle level education - social studies grade 4-8; Derek Bennett Boone, Bachelor of Arts in geography - environmental studies; Richelle M. Boston, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Sierra N. Brennan, Bachelor of Arts in geography - geospatial applications; Jaclyn M. Brubaker, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Luis Pablo Calderon, Bachelor of Arts in international studies; Cory Cerino, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Bartosz Ciurski, Bachelor of Arts in government, and Bachelor of Science in social studies - government and political affairs; Kiana Corley, Bachelor of Science in music industry - music management, cum laude; Alexis Elizabeth Cunningham, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in educational studies, cum laude; Lamar T. Darden, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Eliud Luis Diaz, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Trejon Amir Dinkins, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in sports business; Andrew Tyler Dissinger, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Minh Do, Bachelor of Science in biology; Willis Do, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management - graphic communication; Cicely C. Dombach, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Ivelise Dommel, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Vanessa Leigh Drahus, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Peter W. Dutton, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Sashanie Kaymian Dyer, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Jacob Esh Herschberger, Bachelor of Science in biology - environmental biology; Nicole L. Ewing, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Cullen Douglas Feister, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - broadcasting; Froylan Omar Fernandez, Bachelor of Science in chemistry, magna cum laude; Melinda Fisher, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Christopher Steven Flinchbaugh, Bachelor of Science in social studies - government and political affairs, magna cum laude; Alexander Frey, Bachelor of Arts in history; Aspen L. Frey, Bachelor of Arts in art, cum laude; Jordan Gage Singh, Bachelor of Science in business administration - finance; Gregory Marcus Galante, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health, cum laude; Tarraney Gallo, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Emily Taylor Garber, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, summa cum laude; Skyler E. Gibbon, Bachelor of Arts in English writing; Alyssa K. Glackin, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Lauren Gabrielle Green, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Sunflower Greene, Bachelor of Science in business administration - finance; Zachary Groff, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Alexandra Rae Hartman, Bachelor of Arts in art; Tyler James Henk, Bachelor of Science in biology - marine biology; Emily Katilyn Henne-McComsey, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - media and broadcasting; Wongel Samuel Heramo, Bachelor of Arts in chemistry; Jessica Hernandez, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Julia Nicole Hershey, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Kristi Lynn Hinkle, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Laura Lyn Humbard, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Danae Marie Hunsberger, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Ariana Italia Grant, Bachelor of Science in biology; Eric Nathaniel Jeffress, Associate in applied engineering and technology - occupational safety and hygiene; Victoria L. Johnson, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major; Elizabeth A. Joseph, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Dustin Lewis Junto, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Cassidy Leigh Kalyan, Bachelor of Science in nursing; H. Logan Kinser, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Michael George Kolesar Jr., Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management - robotics and control systems technology; Zachary R. Kontra, Bachelor of Arts in government; Maxwell J. Kuntz, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Alex Kyler, Bachelor of Science in physics; Misa Lai, Bachelor of Science in biology; Katherine Anne Lankford, Bachelor of Science in music education; Nichole Larzelere, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Ijah Lassai Anderson, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Brandon P. Lee, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology, cum laude; Jennifer Lynn Lenahan, Bachelor of Science in business administration - general business, magna cum laude; Shyanne Marie Lipsky, Bachelor of Arts in English; Nicole Marie Loretz, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - broadcasting; Kyle Benjamin Marten, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Drew Michael Martin, Bachelor of Arts in physics - philosophy, cum laude; Jalimar Martinez, Bachelor of Science in biology education, summa cum laude; Masiel Maylin Maza, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Kelsey Grey McBryde, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, cum laude; Elizabeth Ann McCaskey, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Ian McDonald, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management - robotics and control systems technology; Brionna Nichole McMichael, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Alexander McQuate Spencer, Associate in applied engineering and technology - control systems technology, with honors; Brianna Corin Medura, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Darien Savannah Miller, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Mickayla Jacey Miller, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communications studies; Max Xavier Molina Navia, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Celine M. Morris, Bachelor of Science in business administration - international business; Matthew James Moyer, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Ngoc Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in middle level education - mathematics grade 4-8, summa cum laude; Sara Jo Nicoletti, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations, cum laude; Adan O’Bryan Orozco Aguilar, Bachelor of Science in mathematics education; Allison Marie Ortiz Consoli, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Christian Chandler Ott, Bachelor of Arts in geography - environmental studies; Leecynthia Daisy Padilla, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Tommy Patterson, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Nicole Alyssa Patton, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Elise C. Perez Torres, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Kevin I. Perreault, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - media and broadcasting; Buqing Qian, Bachelor of Science in business administration - international business; Joshua David Riben, Bachelor of Arts in history, magna cum laude; Kayla M. Rishell, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - broadcasting; Cody Robert Ritchey, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Gina Ann Rivera, Bachelor of Science in biology - animal behavior; Erin Madison Rutt, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Thomas Joseph Ryan, Bachelor of Arts in history; Amani Said Alnahhal, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Eman Said Alnahhal, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Sarah Sambrick, Bachelor of Science in middle level education - language arts Grade 4-8, magna cum laude; Emely Santos, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - broadcasting; Nicholas A. Schlegel, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in sports business; Andrew M. Sellers, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health, magna cum laude; Ethan M. Shirer, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Rachel Renee Shortes, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Lindsey Elizabeth Slough, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Christopher Smith, Bachelor of Arts in art; Kyanna S. Smith, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Tyler E. Spangler, Bachelor of Science in social studies education; Tiger Sprout, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Kyle N. Steffish, Bachelor of Arts in English writing, magna cum laude; Jared E. Taibi, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Kaelin JoAnna Thiboldeaux, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major; Almir Toporan, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Phoebe Tsui Yee Liew, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Paul William Umberger, Bachelor of Science in music education; Luke A. Whitacre, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary studies in social sciences; Brianna White, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communications studies; Karina L. Whitmore, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Tyler M. Wilczek, Bachelor of Science in social studies education, magna cum laude; Agnes Catherine Willoughby, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major; Joseph Wright, Bachelor of Arts in physics - nanotechnology and Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management - nanofabrication manufacturing technology; Angel Yamil Perez Irizarry, Bachelor of Arts in geography - environmental studies; Wanhua Zhang, Bachelor of Science in business administration - international business.
Landisville — Erik A.S. Meinzer, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Jesse Lynn Schnupp, Bachelor of Science in computer science, cum laude; Steven A. Travis, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Ashley E. Vasile, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude.
Leola — Morgan Nicole Almodovar, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Sarah Jane Brubaker, Bachelor of Science in Spanish education, magna cum laude; Chandler James Eaby, Bachelor of Science in business administration - international business; Andrew Imler, Bachelor of Science in middle level education - language arts grade 4-8, cum laude; Angelica Nava, Bachelor of Science in Spanish education; Madeline Rose Wolosyn, Bachelor of Science in biology - medical technology.
Lincoln University — Louise F. Crossan, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communications studies; Katelyn Mae Dinsmore, Bachelor of Arts in history; Lindsay Renee Saienni, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major, cum laude.
Lititz — Nicholas Christian Armstrong, Bachelor of Arts in economics, summa cum laude; Cade Walter Bailey, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Tabitha Nicole Bolling, Bachelor of Arts in history; Aimee Gillian Crawford, Bachelor of Arts in English; Thomas A. Fishel, Bachelor of Science in mathematics - actuarial sciences; Erica Lynn Fisher, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts; Eric S. Frey, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Nicholas Evan Fritz, Bachelor of Arts in philosophy; Jocelyn E. Gunter, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Amanda Hammerstone, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major, cum laude; Tabitha Scout Hedge, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Kelley Hershey, Bachelor of Science in computer science, magna cum laude; Madeline Rose Hirtzel, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Jovonna Jewell, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Renee N. Kelly, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major; Heather M. Kniss, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Jacquelyn E. Pixley, Bachelor of Science in English education, summa cum laude; Ashley C. Rottkamp, Bachelor of Arts in social work, cum laude; Rachel L. Sensenig, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Melody J. Stahl, Bachelor of Science in music education, cum laude; Jaycie Marie St. John, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Whitney K. Szobocsan, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Nancy Ann Wakeman, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, summa cum laude; Christopher J. Wiest, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Manheim — Bryan K. Auer, Bachelor of Science in Spanish education, cum laude; Tanner Logan Brenize, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting, cum laude; Joshua Edgell, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communications studies; Timothy James Martin, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health, cum laude; Randen J. Nolan, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Jeremy L. Rhoads, Bachelor of Science in Spanish education, magna cum laude; Anthony Staffieri, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Savannah Marie Varner, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, summa cum laude; Tyler William Wise, Bachelor of Science in computer science.
Marietta — Dustin Beaverson, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Amanda Nicole Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Lauren Evelyn Hoffman, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Middletown — Milissa Raechael Berstler, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Taylor Paige McCloskey, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations.
Millersville — Mikael Jared Anderson, Bachelor of Science in biology - marine biology; Kiley Emily Bartusek, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Christel Savannah Booths, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Alexander DePaulis, Bachelor of Science in biology - molecular biology; Tykeem De’Shawn Dixon, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Alexander J. Fedok, Bachelor of Science in physics; Bevan Rose Fields, Bachelor of Arts in government; Eleanor Grace Hammes, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Ty Alan Headley, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts; Diamonic J. Holmes, Bachelor of Arts in government; Reed A. Huntzinger, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in sports business; Michael David Keen, Bachelor of Arts in history; Keith Kilgore, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - broadcasting; Creighton Alexander Klein, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in educational studies; Jason Mark Leighty, Bachelor of Arts in English; Weihao Ma, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Margaret McClintock, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - media and broadcasting; Mariah Jean Miller, Bachelor of Science in English education, magna cum laude; Emily Kay Moore, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Lydia M. Ostrowski, Associate in applied engineering and technology - occupational safety and hygiene; Calvin Savary, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management - construction technology; Edward Schick, Bachelor of Arts in geography - environmental studies; Matt Schroeder, Bachelor of Science in business administration - general business; Abdullah Q. Syed, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Gabrielle Nicole Rose Garrett Marissa Mercedes Thomas, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Meredith N. Troutman, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Alexander Villar, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Joshua Wasyluka Arian, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Gabrielle Nicole Rose Wright, Bachelor of Arts in social work.
Mount Joy — Maria Adams, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Benjamin F. Frey, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Connor Ryan Hilt, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Mitchel Roy Hilt, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations, cum laude; Irina M. Kanegene, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Alicia Marie Kulp, Bachelor of Arts in art; Amanda Patricia Loffredo, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management, cum laude; Bryce Douglas Rinehart, Bachelor of Science in English education, summa cum laude; Jomaris Rivera, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, cum laude; Landon Wenger, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Amanda Sue Wetzler, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in sports business, summa cum laude.
Mountville — Allen Anderson, Bachelor of Arts in music, cum laude; Samantha Kay Huotte, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in educational studies; Ryan Y. Magagnin, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Brady S. Mathias, Bachelor of Science in social studies education; Anita Marie Melendez, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Carlee Sunan Nilphai, Bachelor of Arts in English - print journalism; Lynn M. Pyott, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Peter N. Ratcliff, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting, cum laude; Karlee Rose Rice, Bachelor of Arts in international studies.
Narvon — Holly A. Finkey, Bachelor of Science in social studies education; Elizabeth A. Pratt, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major, magna cum laude.
New Holland — Courtney Paige Petersheim, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management.
Newmanstown — Brooke Ashley Figdore, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Amanda Marie Martin, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Nottingham — Bryn Elizabeth Johnson, Bachelor of Science in biology - molecular biology; Cassie Twyman, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology.
Oxford — Mireya Lopez-Jimenez, Bachelor of Science in biology - molecular biology; Clayton Mirage, Bachelor of Science in biology - marine biology; Sarah Emily Rettig, Bachelor of Science in English education, cum laude; Madeline B. Sapp, Bachelor of Science in Spanish education; Mark G. Tomassian, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management - computer aided drafting and design, and Associate in applied engineering and technology - computer aided drafting and design.
Paradise — Travis Michael Hoover, Bachelor of Arts in mathematics.
Pequea — Michael Roy Garrett, Bachelor of Science in social studies education, cum laude; Abby Elizabeth Kennedy, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Daniel Ray Lind, Bachelor of Science in middle level education - social studies grade 4-8, cum laude.
Quarryville — Stacey Blessing, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Abigail Harsh, Bachelor of Arts in English writing; Victoria H. Modderman, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Connor Kenneth Cornelius Sheehan, Bachelor of Science in biology education.
Reinholds — Gabrielle Krasuski, Bachelor of Arts in geography - global studies; Kailynn Martin, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Dallas M. Snader, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Robesonia — Caleb David Miller Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major.
Stevens — Devon B. DelPiano, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Gavin Reed Lippold, Associate in applied engineering and technology - control systems technology; Kathleen J. Martin, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major, summa cum laude; Kearstan Mellinger, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Natalie J. Sukanick, Bachelor of Science in chemistry, cum laude.
Strasburg — Richard W. Elliott III, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Jason J. Lindsley, Bachelor of Arts in social work, magna cum laude; Gabrielle Marie-Anne Sutton, Bachelor of Arts in psychology, magna cum laude; Alexander James Torres, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
Terre Hill — Hunter S. Miller, Bachelor of Science in computer science.
Willow Street — Alexander Aston, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; David Gregory Doerr, Bachelor of Arts in physics - cooperative engineering, cum laude; Kathryn G. Dombrowski, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Karly Michael Fawber, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in sports business; Aleana Hannah Glah, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, cum laude; Ray A. Lopez, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Alicia Michelle Miller, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and special education dual major, cum laude; Erika Lynn Smoker, Bachelor of Science in middle level education - social studies grade 4-8.
Womelsdorf — Sydnie Ryanne Parker, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology.
Wrightsville — Jacob Michael Burns, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - broadcasting, cum laude; Alyssa Rene Rohrbaugh, Bachelor of Science in nursing.