College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated from Millersville University on May 9, 2020. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Adamstown — Cody Austin Leisey, Bachelor of Science in technology and engineering education.

Akron — Kaylyn Elizabeth Rissler, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Coatesville — Shaakirah Laylaa Ahmad Tate, Bachelor of Arts in English; Samantha L. Burkhardt, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Alyson L. Hinfey, Bachelor of Design in interactive and graphic design; Gabrielle Rene Shemonski, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education.

Cochranville — Jakob Allen Ketterer, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Sarah Alexandra Richey, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Columbia — Karli Elizabeth Allen, Bachelor of Arts in philosophy; Kimberly Campbell, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Xavier A. Corniel, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Benjamin Michael Habecker, Bachelor of Arts in English; Jenifer Anne Helm, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Ashley Marie Jumbelick, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology; Jared Adrian Keim, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Madison Elisabeth Misel, Bachelor of Arts in art.

Conestoga — Jonnelle Sonia-Marie Long, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Sara R. Nicholls, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Kayla Marie Pagan, Bachelor of Science in math; Evan C. Phelan, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Kaitlyn Marie Richartz, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Denver — Elliott K. Bollinger, Bachelor of Arts in history; Domenic M. DeSimone, Bachelor of Arts in English; Hope Olivia Garner, Bachelor of Arts in philosophy; Abigail Nicole Good, Bachelor of Science in English education; John Paul Landis, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Nina Rachel Plaksin, Bachelor of Science in speech communication.

Downingtown — Taylor Lyn Chambers, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Samantha P. Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in biology; Troy Edward Smith, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.

East Petersburg — Kyra L. Brakefield, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Steven Douglas Lapp, Bachelor of Arts in history.

Elizabethtown — Rachel Elizabeth Ansel, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Brandon James Harper, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Meagan Irene Houser, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Nicholas Keith Lonardi, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Heilen Ramirez-Vazquez, Bachelor of Science in biology; Ashley Elizabeth Readinger, Bachelor of Science in allied health technology; Micayla C. Roberts, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Ephrata — Andrew Charles Battle, Bachelor of Arts in art; Samantha Leigh Borry, Bachelor of Arts in history; Zachary D. Johnson, Bachelor of Science in music industry; Kay M. Liebl, Bachelor of Science in biology; Kayla Long, Bachelor of Science in biology; Lisa Marie Martin, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Samuel Peter Martzall, Associate in applied engineering and technology; Timothy E. Miller, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Samantha Ariel Moore, Bachelor of Arts in history; Nicholas D. Powlus, Bachelor of Science in art education; Erica J. Sensenig, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Gap — Tanner Lee Schmitt, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Macey K. Wetzel, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Holtwood — Brady J. Jordan, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Steven J. Knauss, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management.

Honey Brook — Alyce Elisabeth Liptock, Bachelor of Science in math education; Joshua William Neill, Bachelor of Science in music industry; Blake Michael Tracy, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Kinzers — Kelsey R. Beiler, Bachelor of Science in English education.

Kirkwood — Lindsay Somerville Balawejder, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; William Jacob Constein, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts; Colin James Frey, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Colin James Frey, Associate in applied engineering and technology.

Lancaster — Farah K. Abdulrahman, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Maeda Abdulrahman, Bachelor of Arts in English; Carlynn C. Adams, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Oscar Oluwaseun Ajayi, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Cameron Galloway Baggs, Bachelor of Arts in English; Skylar S. Bender, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Daniel Corey Bernardini, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts; Jeremy Alexander Berthold, Bachelor of Science in biology; Deonte L. Bolyer, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Victoria Rose Bostwick, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Cole T. Bourassa, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Deborah Suzanne Bowman, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Abigail Leigh Breckbill, Bachelor of Arts in English; Samantha LeAnn Bretz, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Denise Deann Brown, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Ken R. Brubaker, Bachelor of Science in physics education; Marina Luciana Bua, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Stevie V. Casalino, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Hannah Katriel Davis, Bachelor of Arts in history; Alexander Robert Degenhardt, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology; Joseph Franco Dell’Estate, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Dylan Everett Dewald, Bachelor of Science in computer science; John Kenneth Durst, Bachelor of Arts in language and culture studies; Carmen Luz Estrella, Bachelor of Arts in language and culture studies; Morgan Riley Farrell, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Robert A. Fisher, Bachelor of Science in biology; Emily Louise Fix, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Caitlyn R. Flint, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Andrew John Frank, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Jordan Michael Frick, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Tarrus Gant, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Chloe Sinclaire Good, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Sean Kristian Guckert, Bachelor of Arts in English; Daniel John Hartenstine, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Abigail Rose Haynie, Bachelor of Arts in English; Logan Christopher Hickey, Bachelor of Arts in history; Arianna K. Hondares, Bachelor of Science in middle level education; Melinda Sue Houston, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Cassidy S. Huhn, Bachelor of Design in interactive and graphic design; An Huynh, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Aleena Mallory James, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Wandorddy Jean, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Jennifer E. Jessup, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jenelle L. Johns, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kayla R. Kalisa, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Nisha Katuwal, Bachelor of Science in math; Courtney Lynn Kearns, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Stacy M. Kelley, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology; Julia Felicity Kepple, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Edward George Kirchoff, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Hannah E. Kirsch, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Andrew Jacob Kovalcik, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Corey Michael Kurz, Bachelor of Science in math; Joshua Seth Leaman, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Gabriela Cecilia Lopez Lopez, Bachelor of Science in biology; Pamela Nicole Lozano, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Jonathan William Lutz, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Michael James Lux, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Andy Ma, Bachelor of Science in physics; Rose Marie MacNaughton, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary studies in business; Erin Danielle Mathews, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Colin Andrew Mathiot, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Jennifer Meghan Matthews, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Sophia Enid Maya, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Allen Wayne McCloud, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Adaria Imani McGill, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Natalie Grace Medina, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Ryan Michael Miller, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Jeffrey Callum Mylin, Bachelor of Science in physics; Steven Chase Nelle, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Kiet T. Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in social studies education; Washe Ivan Osango, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Jonathan David Parker, Bachelor of Science in meteorology; Gemma C. Pasewicz, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Laura Irene Pavelko, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Benjamin Scott Peters, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Timothy Scott Plack, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Sarah Ann Platt, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Robert Ferney Puentes Garces, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish; Emily Margaret Ramsey, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Madison L. Rebman, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Cain Izzack Resch, Associate in applied engineering and technology; Shayla L. Riley, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Desteny Jaileen Rivera, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Titiana M. Robichaw, Bachelor of Arts in social work; James Leo Roche, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Tatiana I. Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Sean Jonathan Rogers, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Amber Victoria Romano, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Angel L. Rosa, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Anthony David Roscoe, Bachelor of Science in physics; Jonathan George Sager, Bachelor of Science in biology; Michael J. Saladino, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Yazmine Santana, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Mihir Shital Saudagar, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Elizabeth L. Schaeffer, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Lennon E. Shivery, Bachelor of Arts in entertainment technology; Erin Grace Slough, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology; Rebecca Ray Smith, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Arielle G. Stigelman, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Taylor N. Stitz, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Brooke Anna Swinehart, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Hector Luis Torres-Diaz, Bachelor of Arts in government; Christine D. Trinh, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Erika Rose Troop, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Caitlyn Arlene Tynes, Bachelor of Science in biology; Kelly A. Umenhofer, Bachelor of Arts in English; Rachel Lauren Umile, Bachelor of Science in social studies education; Bradley S. Van Eck, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Paul Allen Visek, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Naomi Breanne Vosburgh, Bachelor of Science in biology; Ashlee M. Weaver, Bachelor of Science in English education; Matthew Charles Weidinger, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Ashley Noel Wenger, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Marissa Q. Weyandt, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Daniel A. Wogari, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Rashna Yousaf, Bachelor of Arts in English; Diana P. Yowler, Bachelor of Science in social studies education; Han Zhang, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Justin L. Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Landisville — Emily Brooke Dinkel, Bachelor of Science in biology; Brady LeRoy Logsdon, Bachelor of Science in biology; David Jonathan Ruiz, Bachelor of Science in biology; Josephine Bailey Savicky, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Chanveboll Yun, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.

Leola — Ian Thomas Burkholder, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Clara Margaret Forney, Bachelor of Science in biology; Brooke A. Martin, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Shimin Tao, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Lincoln University — John Lorenzo Fazio, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Catherine Shehan, Bachelor of Science in English education.

Lititz — Andrew Nicholas Bechtel, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Cassidie Blose, Bachelor of Science in German education; Riley A. Cooper, Bachelor of Science in English education; Kyle R. Frankhouser, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Dawson James Freeman, Bachelor of Science in math; Michelle Elise Gehman, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Mary Leanna Hoffman, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Tristan M. Kieffer, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Dylan Thomas Kranch, Bachelor of Science in English education; Madison Marie Monschein, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Nathan Connor Morgan, Bachelor of Science in music education; Natalie Lexine Reynolds, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Nathanael R. Savage, Bachelor of Arts in English; Tyler J. Snavely, Bachelor of Arts in government; Gerald Joseph Witkowski, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies.

Manheim — Jocelyn Theresa Elzer, Bachelor of Science in Spanish education; Stephanie Ann Garner, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Micaiah Schlicher, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Zachary John Shaffer, Bachelor of Arts in art; Alan A. Tobias, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management.

Marietta — Sylvia Ellen Garner, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Kaylee M. Herndon, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts; Corey Aidan Landis, Bachelor of Science in music industry; Alexis Licopoli, Bachelor of Science in biology; William Daniel Schweikert, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Zane Aaron Seitz, Bachelor of Science in meteorology.

Middletown — Hunter A. Boal, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary studies in science and math; Kyle Joseph Finsterbush, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Cheryl Ann Frederick, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Laddie Jay Springer, Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

Millersville — Austin Tyler Ackerman, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Ryan Christian Andrews, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Ryker Austin Armond, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Dillon Young Armstrong, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Rebecca L. Blatt, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Taylor Mackenzie Bowers, Bachelor of Science in biology; Asia L. Burgard, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Anyi Cai, Bachelor of Arts in music; Zachary Jacob Canfield, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Richard M. Carr, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Madisson M. Cartmill, Bachelor of Arts in government; Corinne E. Clark, Bachelor of Arts in government; Brooke Clouse, Bachelor of Arts in history; Brooke Clouse, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Bridget Coates, Bachelor of Science in biology; Shaun Michael Copeland, Bachelor of Arts in music; Jonathan K. Cotton, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Austin James Coughenour, Bachelor of Science in social studies education; Renee Aileen Crossan, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Anthony R. Cutuli, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Jenna Nicole Davis, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Loren Olivia Deaver, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Carla Jean DiStasio, Bachelor of Science in technology and engineering education; Evan Dorsey, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Kevin Faccenda, Bachelor of Science in biology; Leah Ferguson, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Noah Michael Gerrity, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Genise Monique Gittens, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Brian Godwin, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Makenzy Jae Golomb, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Brittnay Katharine Goranson, Bachelor of Arts in government; Michael C. Graham, Bachelor of Science in art education; Danielle Rebecca Greene, Bachelor of Science in earth science education; Jordyn Rebecca Hamman, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Rachel Lee Hoffman, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Destinee Elexus Holloman, Bachelor of Science in physics; Kay C. Igyor, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Justin Ty Imler, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Justin D. Jacobs, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Jordan Avery Johnson, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Quadirah Nyeemah Jones, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Thomas Lee Kauffman, Bachelor of Science in technology and engineering education; Rizwan H. Khan, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Kasey L. Kocher, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Ariane Dominique LaRue, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Kelly Anne Layton, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Cole Douglas Lefever, Bachelor of Science in manufacturing engineering technology; Amber L. Leighton, Bachelor of Science in math; Joscalyn Ann Lynam, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Nathan Patrick Malecky, Bachelor of Science in meteorology; Rachel Elaine Mansfield, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Leah M. McDonald, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Matthew D. Meyers, Bachelor of Science in meteorology; Kayla Lynn Michael, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Clark Lloyd Miller, Associate in applied engineering and technology; Drew Joseph Miller, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Alexandria Esther Morrison, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Jennifer Marie Mosley, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Danielle Nicole Nabrzeski, Bachelor of Science in biology; Qingxin Ni, Bachelor of Arts in music; Lydia M. Ostrowski, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Matthew William Pannebaker, Bachelor of Science in biology; Brian J. Pfeffinger, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Anthony Mark Radic, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Quanae Samone Ra’Ifa, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Aija Lon Robinson, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Armando Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Christopher J. Roy, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Norween Salalac, Bachelor of Arts in international studies; Taylor Lynne Schaal, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Aaron J. Schriver, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Janelle Leedy Shank, Bachelor of Arts in geography; Shannon T. Sieben, Bachelor of Arts in art; Alicia Marie Smith, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Penny Catherine Stenroos, Bachelor of Science in music industry; Mackenzie Rae Stewart, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Gracie Mai Strawser, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Lauren M. Walker, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Rachel Laurana Warren, Bachelor of Science in English education; Alena Renee Wickstrom, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Benjamin J. Woods, Bachelor of Science in meteorology; Cassie Renee Work, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology; Jingjing Zhang, Bachelor of Science in music education.

Mohnton — Barbara Jean Chambers, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Emily Willow Moleski, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Mount Joy — Bryanna Leatrice Chappel, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Mikaela Ann-Louise Felty, Bachelor of Arts in English; Jared Trenton Hameloth, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts; Halle M. Mosser, Bachelor of Arts in English; Megan E. Santiago, Bachelor of Science in biology; Kyle A. Snyder, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Alyssa Jean Stock, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Sue Jin Yom, Bachelor of Science in art education.

Mountville — Tyler Joseph Campbell, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Lindsay P. Edwards, Bachelor of Science in music education; Girum D. Erkalo, Bachelor of Science in chemistry; Nina R. Galvez, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Torrie Landis Gochnauer, Bachelor of Arts in government; Emmanuel Hernandez Gutierrez, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Nathan J. Kury, Bachelor of Science in art education; Tyler W. Moses, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Kenneth W. Peacock, Associate in applied engineering and technology; Alexis M. Sites, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Paige E. Wenger, Bachelor of Science in middle level education; Maxwell Scott Zeuner, Bachelor of Arts in music.

Narvon — Patrick Francis Hirthler, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary studies in science and math.

New Holland — Sierra Soleil Erwin, Bachelor of Arts in English; Hunter Cole Miller, Bachelor of Arts in music; Emily Mae Spencer, Bachelor of Science in English education.

Newmanstown — Sara A. Bentz, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Nottingham — Nicholas J. Russell, Bachelor of Science in computer science.

Oxford — Jessie A. Hildebrandt, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Tessa Anne Iacono, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Rebecca Lynne Nichol, Bachelor of Science in biology; Jacob Andrew Sovine, Bachelor of Science in speech communication.

Parkesburg — Jonathan Imre Gajari, Bachelor of Science in English education; David Martin Misciagna, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Delayna Ashlyn Taylor, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Pequea — Tierra Anne Greenawalt, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Quarryville — Kelsey May Carr, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Caitlynn E. Cozzone, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Rachael Lauren Kotschessa, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Cayla Marie Robinson, Bachelor of Arts in philosophy; Alicia Marie Stearn, Bachelor of Science in speech communication.

Reinholds — Cora Rose Noss, Bachelor of Science in speech communication.

Ronks — Anna Marie Devonshire, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Kellie Michelle Keener, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts.

Smoketown — Olya N. Hershey, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education.

Stevens — Benjamin Wesley Kegerise, Bachelor of Science in math education; Matthew James Lawver, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Ryan Terry Lees, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary studies in science and math; Jasa Elizabeth Lorah, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Brandon Cole Miller, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Karina Elaine Russell, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education.

Strasburg — Kristin Brooke Donaldson, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Samantha Bryce Wall, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Samuel A. Welk, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health.

Terre Hill — Benjamin Franklin Breece, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Willow Street — Jade Kelly Bair, Bachelor of Arts in English; Sydney Taylor Brumbaugh, Bachelor of Science in biology; Thaddeus Odell Clevenger, Bachelor of Arts in history; Kenneth Earl Deubler, Bachelor of Science in technology and engineering education; Eric Steven Gross, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Meghan Elizabeth Onderdonk, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Devon Michael Sangrey, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Faith Lee Stoughton, Bachelor of Science in social studies education.

Wrightsville — Zackary Eugene Ilgenfritz, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Brynn Nicole Kelly, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Heather E. Peters, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kirston Anli Stover, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.