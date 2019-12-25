College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated in December 2019 from Millersville University. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.
Akron — Conrad B. Dobler, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering & technology management - computer-aided drafting & design.
Coatesville — Rachael Christine Bommelyn, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Brandon W. DiEugenio, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Sarah Marie Jones, Bachelor of Arts in government; Nya Colese Lewis, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts - digital journalism; Katherine Grace O’Brien, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Shaakirah Laylaa Tate, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in English writing.
Cochranville — Cierra Noel King, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.
Columbia — Kelston T. Hildebrand, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Mykayla Ann Reisinger, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Justin Michael Schauren, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communication studies; Lucy S. Schulz, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Daina Stanley, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Alexa Reigh Townsley, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Kyle Anthony Warfel, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communication studies.
Conestoga — Gabrielle Kuster, Bachelor of Arts in geography - environmental studies; MaryKate R. Wells, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.
Denver — Sean Padraig McGeehan, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - broadcasting; Mikayla S. Miller, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Morgan Reichenbach, Bachelor of Arts in English.
East Earl — Lane M. Weaver, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communication studies.
East Petersburg — Abby Virginia Reiner, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Corbin M. Reppert, Bachelor of Science in biology; Kelsey Weinoldt, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Chelsea Elizabeth White, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.
Elizabethtown — Connor J. Billings, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Heilen Ramirez-Vazquez, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Ephrata — Scarlett Abreu, Bachelor of Arts in economics; David Alejandro Arguello Morales, Bachelor of Arts in art; Rachel Artz, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Julie Brubacher, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Jennifer Nicole Brynarsky, Bachelor of Science in nursing; David J. Christophel, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Jesenya Eberly, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Steven Forsythe, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in mathematics - actuarial sciences; Kenneth S. Johns, Bachelor of Science in middle level education - mathematics; Matthew R. Miller, Bachelor of Science in biology; Jordan Alexandria Raudenbush, Bachelor of Arts in government; Kacie Edlyn Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Brady Lamar Sipe, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in sports business.
Holtwood — Brady Jordan, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Laiklynne Reiter, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - media and broadcasting.
Honey Brook — Paige Robbins, Bachelor of Arts in government.
Kirkwood — Ethan L. Bressler, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering & technology management robotics & control systems technology.
Lampeter — Sheriece Abigail Smith, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communication studies.
Lancaster — Lynette M. Alvarez, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Raymond Banh, Bachelor of Science in biology; Tulsi R. Baral, Bachelor of Science in biology; James Boll, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Philip H. Brust, Bachelor of Science in manufacturing engineering technology, Joshua S. Burke, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Thomas P. Burke, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology; Cory Cerino, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Sarah M. Crocker, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Alexis Elizabeth Cunningham, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Andrew Scott Dailey, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in education and human services - interactive & graphic design; Brandon Jehvon Debow, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Andrew Tyler Dissinger, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Trung M. Do, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Katelyn A. Duvall, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Alexandra A. Eberly, Bachelor of Science in geology; Kaylisha Estevez, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Jonah S. Evans, Bachelor of Arts in history; Alysia Fair, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in allied health technology - respiratory therapy; Zoe Cyrene Ferguson, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Emily Finnigan, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Judie A. Flear, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Debra Z. Frias-Vargas, Bachelor of Science in business administration - international business; Derick Galarza, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communication studies; Carlo I. Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Jessica Loralei Gray, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Peter Hernquist, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Katerra L. Hill, Bachelor of Arts in government; Eric William Hinerdeer, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Sarah Ying Huyen, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology; Haley Élise Janczuk, Bachelor of Arts in art; Eric N. Jeffress, Bachelor of Science in occupational safety and environmental health; Rochelle Jones, Bachelor of Science in biology- environmental biology; Katherine M. Jones, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology; Cassidy Rae Kling, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Claire Alexandra Krackow, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Lauren Elizabeth Lanas, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in English with inclusive education 7-12; Micah D. Lehman, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Justin M. Lilly, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Margaret Mariah Long, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Leandro Martinez-Formoso, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Madelyn Matias, Bachelor of Science in business administration - general business; Luis Yadier Morales, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Trevon J. Morant, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in sports business; Lauren Elizabeth Myers, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Haley Nauman, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Sasha Maree Pagan, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Hilda P. Palm Soriano, Bachelor of Arts in sociology - criminology; Vincent Tyler Potter, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communication studies; Adrienne Michelle Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in business administration - general business; Jennifer M. Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Joshua Glenn Rowley, Bachelor of Science in music education; Ashley Frances Savacool, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Peter Joseph Schmidt III, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary fine arts - entertainment technology; Vanessa Schneider, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in English writing; Noelle Gabrielle Seaburg, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Olivia Frost Shelby, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Morgan Rae Shertzer, Bachelor of Science in biology - respiratory therapy; Mary Ellen Silveira Pelin, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Dorothy Jane Skiba, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Andrew Abbott Stahl, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Valerie L. Stauffer, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Collin Matthew Stebbins, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in philosophy; Kimmai Tran, Bachelor of Science in business administration - finance; Betzaida Vazquez, Bachelor of Science in business administration - general business; Frances Kate Wenrich, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry - biochemistry; Rebecca Catherine Wood, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Johnathan J. Worry, Bachelor of Science in business administration - finance.
Landisville — Robert R. Rivard, Bachelor of Science in art education; Steven A. Travis, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing.
Leola — Leah E. Ament, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Cameron W. Eaby, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Zaenab Matlab, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Lititz — Alexandria S. Combs, Bachelor of Arts in art; Reagan Elizabeth Conrad, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - media and broadcasting; Erin M. Jury, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Kinuthia David Kinungi, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Phoebe Tsui Yee Liew, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Luree Cheyanne Martin, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Josh Peifer Martin, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Kristin Tyler Sellers, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in allied health technology - respiratory therapy; Corabeth Dianne Tannenbaum, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Davon Nathaniel Taylor, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Manheim — Alyssa Marie Caplinger, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Megan Elizabeth Groff, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Jessica Marie Lindmark, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Casie Dione Witmer, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.
Marietta — Lindsay Gibellino Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Millersville — Joseph David Bennett, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Cydnie Douglas, Bachelor of Arts in social work; David Guy Ebersole III, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Victoria J. Fisher, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Nyle Legend Jeremy Garbutt, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communication studies; Poushali Ghosh, Bachelor of Science in meteorology; Sydney Marie Hall, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Haley Elizabeth Houseal, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Lola Natalie Itzhaki, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Kayci Kavanagh, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Tyler Thomas Kreider, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Megan Elaine Leyh, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Bri Long, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Angela M. Parmer, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - broadcasting; Nathan Roland Pearson, Bachelor of Science in business administration - management; Shatae Erica Pugh, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Calvin Savary, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering & technology management construction management; Marcel Sinsel-Mingo, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies in sports business; Cameron Lee Strosser, Bachelor of Arts in geography - environmental studies; Jessica Anne Theurer, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Garrett Alexander Villar, Bachelor of Science in business administration - accounting; Joseph Jeffrey Waysack Jr., Bachelor of Science in computer science; Reuneshia Antoina Sade Williams, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering & technology management advanced manufacturing technology; Ra’Nyah M. Oden, Bachelor of Arts in social work.
Mohnton — Rachel Leah Ainge, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Sarah Rose Dean, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Thomas Joseph Joyce, Bachelor of Arts in English - English as a second language; Kristen Adrienne Murphy, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - communication studies.
Mount Joy — Melanie Ann Breneman, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - media and broadcasting; Jacob Keller Brubaker, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in history; Madelyn C. Hinkle, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Evelyn Olivera-Leon, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Michael D. Shiley, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology; Isaac David Whitcraft, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
Mountville — Jullianne Dao, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Avree Goodling, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Carlee Sunan Nilphai, Bachelor of Arts in English - print journalism; Kayla Green, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education.
Narvon — Amanda L. Gossert, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing.
New Holland — Morgan Sarah Keretzman, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Katlyn Lantz, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Jena Marie Sandoe, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
New Providence — Shane Thomas Garcia, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - media and broadcasting.
Nottingham — Kristen Carolyn Miles, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Oxford — William T. Anderson, Bachelor of Arts in history; Madeline B. Sapp, Bachelor of Science in Spanish education; Mark G. Tomassian, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering & technology management - computer-aided drafting & design.
Smoketown — Austin Jay Sauder, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing.
Stevens — Kasey Erin Fitzpatrick, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Gavin R. Lippold, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering & technology management robotics & control systems technology.
Strasburg — Brianna Michelle Blevins, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Jared Horn, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing; Kyra Elisse Nicoletti, Bachelor of Science in business administration - marketing.
Washington Boro — Patricia Emperatriz Maila Bachelor of Arts in social work.
Willow Street — Katherine Sophia Breneman, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Tyler L. Funk, Bachelor of Science in automation & intelligent robotics engineering; Caleb Kopp, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Bailey C. Kramer, Bachelor of Science in ocean sciences & coastal studies; Selah Renee Phillips, Bachelor of Science in biology - environmental biology.
Wrightsville — Brock Rieser, Bachelor of Science in speech communication - public relations; Lauryn Christina Snyder, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in early childhood & special education; Izabella Neva Steele, Bachelor of Arts in social work.
