Area students were among those who graduated in December 2020 from Millersville University. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Bowmansville — Kaitlyn M. Sprecher, Bachelor of Science in geology.

Cochranville — Scott S. Rohrer, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education.

Columbia — David Leon Gaines, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Madison Elisabeth Misel, Bachelor of Arts in art.

Conestoga — Taylor E. Slonneger, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Katherine D. Szafran, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Denver — LeeAnne Crooks, Bachelor of Science in history; Faith Elizabeth Garner, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Nina Rachel Plaksin, Bachelor of Science in media arts production.

East Petersburg — Collin Fink, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Kalanna Elise Robinson, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Rachel Ann Smith, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Elizabethtown — Ashley Lynn Brunner, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Karrah Keck, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Karen Louise Layman, Bachelor of Arts in English; Sarah Leverentz, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Nicholas Keith Lonardi, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Destinee Christine Pickrell, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Ephrata — Danielle Artus, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Gillian Ruth Green, Bachelor of Science in geology; Todd Bryan Hirst, Bachelor of Science in biology; Maryann Suzanne Lint, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Thara Theresa Ramirez, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Danika Lauren Weaver, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Gap — Daniel John Conley Poole, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Lindsey Sarah Helen Tracy, Bachelor of Arts in geography.

Gordonville — Lea Nicole Armstrong, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Honey Brook — Megan Elizabeth Kildea, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education.

Kinzers — Kaitlyn Vaughn, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education.

Lancaster — Sarah Mehran Abbas, Bachelor of Science in allied health technology; Angela Suzanne Avers, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Halah Abdulhadi Hussein Badri, Bachelor of Science in biology; Karidja Bamba, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Shanece Ranae Bowman, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Javier F. Brown, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Julia H. Cao, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Samuel Cruz, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Charles David Daisy, Bachelor of Science in biology; Katherine Ann Doutrich, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Stephanie Fabian, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Nicole E. Fisher, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Joseph Michael Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science in technology and engineering education; Alexandria Cristina Green, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Betelihem Habtegiorgis, Bachelor of Science in biology; Daniel John Hartenstine, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Emma Hershey, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Christina Maria Karomfily, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Lydia F. Kropf, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Jordan B. Lewis, Associate in applied engineering and technology; Christine Noel Lorson, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Emily A. Mader, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Allen Wayne McCloud, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies; Jeremy S. Miller, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Emma Madlyn Rose Mohlenhoff, Bachelor of Science in media arts production; Alexis R. Mongeau, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Danaliexys Ossorio Barreras, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Meranda R. Pfamatter, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Chloe Brianna Reisinger, Bachelor of Arts in English; Angelica T. Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in biology; Payton Daniel Royer, Bachelor of Science in allied health technology; Cindy S. Sanchez, Bachelor of Arts in English; Aleah Renee Stoe, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Irisleibis Suarez Garcia, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Mia Yvonne Sumlin, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Alexander J. Sumoski, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Colin James VandenBerg, Bachelor of Arts in English; Ethan A. Vaughn, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Brandon A. Weiler, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Tancy Dorothy XiaoNa Wenrich, Bachelor of Science in math education.

Landisville — Alexsandra Maria Arroyo, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Noelle Michaela Smith, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Leola — Hannah Rebecca Stoltzfus, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Lititz — Emma Donnelly, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Ashley Kate Driscoll, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Alexis Taylor Herr, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Marissa Nicole Lutz, Bachelor of Arts in philosophy; Molly Kathleen McDyer, Bachelor of Arts in music; Thomas Dominic Sciscento, Bachelor of Science in history; Madison Vucenic, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Matthew Dominic Vucenic, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Elizabeth Cecere Wardwell, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Sharra Joy Wile, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Manheim — Brittany N. Labrecque, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Gabriel Michael Lukas, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Braden Anthony Weachter, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary educational studies.

Marietta — Heather M. Trimble, Bachelor of Science in history.

Middletown — Carter David Johnson, Bachelor of Science in history.

Millersville — Nishay Amber Carson, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Danielle Dietz, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Janice Ivettte Garcia, Bachelor of Science in speech communication; Marina Suzanne MacGregor, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Evan Lee Morrill, Bachelor of Science in business administration; James Lewis Newcomb, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Paige E. Peachey, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Sara Catharine Pizzo, Bachelor of Science in English education; Rebecca Danielle Starr, Bachelor of Arts in entertainment technology; Peyton E. Thompson, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Caleb Lyon Warner, Bachelor of Science in applied engineering and technology management; Jennifer L. West, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Mount Joy — Courtney Rae Brenner, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Andrew Christopher Virts, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Jason Mark Wiederwax, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Mountville — Lindsay P. Edwards, Bachelor of Science in music education and Bachelor of Arts in music; Ruhama M. Lamure, Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

New Holland — Lauren Faith Esh, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Steven King Lapp, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

New Providence — Emily Amber Hobbs, Bachelor of Science in computer science.

Peach Bottom — Erin Nicole Spangler, Bachelor of Arts in geography.

Pequea — Alexandra Slaugh, Bachelor of Arts in economics.

Quarryville — Taylor Rose Fabian, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Amanda L. Osborne, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Anna Elizabeth Shoemaker, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology.

Strasburg — Taylor L. Arnst, Bachelor of Science in early childhood and special education; Brandon John Nickel, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Christopher Reuling, Bachelor of Arts in economics and Bachelor of Science in physics; Samuel A. Welk, Bachelor of Arts in multidisciplinary science and Bachelor of Science in Occupational Safety and Environmental Health.

Willow Street — Sydney Taylor Brumbaugh, Bachelor of Science in biology; Heather Lynn White, Bachelor of Arts in entertainment technology.

Wrightsville — Sydney Deitzel, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

